12 Outdoor Rugs That Will Turn Your Backyard into a Lounge-Worthy Paradise

Now that summer is almost here, all you want to do is spend Sunday afternoons lounging in your bohemian-inspired backyard paradise. Create this relaxing oasis by decking out your outdoor living space with a stylish and totally weather-proof area rug. Not only will this cozy piece of decor help define your veranda, but it will also add a fun pop of color, making it a bit more inviting. Here are 12 outdoor rugs that will help transform your backyard into the sweet escape of your dreams.

In this California home, style maven Emily Henderson turned her backyard into an extension of her living room by adding a delicate diamond-patterned area rug. More than just a beautiful addition, this floor mat helps anchor the furniture and it creates a clearly defined outdoor living space.

Your patio should be a continuation of your home, which is why you should decorate it as if it's just another room in your house. Made from 100 percent PET (a recycled polyester), this striped minimalist rug will definitely do the trick, since it's pretty enough to use inside the house, too!

Melissa from the blog The Inspired Room added visual interest to her Seattle patio by choosing an area rug with a small, repeating pattern. This dynamic option features tons of little lines, stripes, and zigzags in a bold blue and white color combo.

A striking black and white patterned rug instantly catches the eye and gives your space a modern vibe, too. And the best part? This handsome number is also reversible.

A playful woven rug like this one, with bright colors and interesting patterns, will add a boho-chic flair to your verdant paradise. It's the perfect backdrop for the warm spring and summer months ahead.

Turn your backyard into an outdoor oasis by putting this reversible and handwoven ikat rug under your comfy, cabana-style sectional.

This handwoven rug's gorgeous chevron design will help transform your outdoor living space into a dreamy Moroccan paradise. Consider adding some colorful poufs to complete the look.

This graphic black and white print area rug adds a modern twist to an eclectic backyard seating area.

Even small outdoor spaces — like this irregular Chicago balcony belonging to Casey from the blog The DIY Playbook — can become the perfect escape once an area rug is added. The bold, navy stripes of this charming floor mat gives her elegant design a modern edge.

Give your space a boho makeover by opting for a rug that has an organic, modern design instead of something more traditional. This blue-hued geometric pattern will make a beautiful addition whether it lives inside or out.

Be bold. Be brave. And go for this diamond and zig zag pattern kilim rug that will keep your outdoor soiree going all night long.

Sometimes a patio just needs a bold pop of color. And if you're looking to incorporate some desert vibes, then this rug is for you.