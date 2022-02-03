The 5 Best Area Rugs on Amazon

Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

When it comes to making a room extra cozy, area rugs are where it's at. From affordable finds to truly unique styles, they can instantly elevate your space. Whether you're looking for a comfortable shag option or a stylish modern design, here are the best area rugs on Amazon.

Best Moroccan Area Rug

Made from resilient polypropylene in Turkey, the nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug is a stain-resistant, kid-friendly, and pet-friendly rug perfect for high-traffic areas, like your living room or dining room. It has a low-to-medium pile height of 0.37 inches, so it can fit perfectly in entryways and won't get jammed in any doorways. And with this Moroccan-inspired design, it's super stylish, too.

Best Shag Area Rug

Make any space as cozy as ever with one piece of home decor: a shag rug. This plush design is not only perfect for bedrooms, playrooms, or living rooms, but it's also machine washable. Available in colors from neutral beige to light pink, it can fit into any space, regardless of interior design style.

Best Jute Area Rug

For a bright, airy, and natural vibe, you can't go wrong with a jute rug. Made from woven fiber, it has that effortlessly cool look and would look great paired with coastal furniture or eclectic boho decor.

Best Modern Area Rug

Add a modern pattern to your home with this geometric rug from Unique Loom, which also happens to be stain-resistant and easy to clean.

Best Boho Area Rug

Get the vintage look without spending a ton with this option from Safavieh. It has a distressed, medallion design, but is stain-resistant, doesn't shed, and has a comfortable, thick pile of 0.4 inches.