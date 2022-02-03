The 5 Best Area Rugs on Amazon

By Pauline Lacsamana February 3, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Image Credit: Hunker in Partnership With Acme Real Estate

When it comes to making a room extra cozy, area rugs are where it's at. From affordable finds to truly unique styles, they can instantly elevate your space. Whether you're looking for a comfortable shag option or a stylish modern design, here are the best area rugs on Amazon.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Best Moroccan Area Rug

Designed for high-traffic areas — from living rooms to dining rooms — this Moroccan-inspired rug has all the style and durability. Since it’s made of 100% polypropylene, it’s stain-resistant and totally kid and pet-friendly.

AMAZON

nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug (8 by 10 feet)

$152.10

Made from resilient polypropylene in Turkey, the nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug is a stain-resistant, kid-friendly, and pet-friendly rug perfect for high-traffic areas, like your living room or dining room. It has a low-to-medium pile height of 0.37 inches, so it can fit perfectly in entryways and won't get jammed in any doorways. And with this Moroccan-inspired design, it's super stylish, too.

Best Shag Area Rug

This plush rug will make you want to lounge on the floor rather than your couch. Made with soft faux fur and a high-density sponge layer, it’s comfortable, stylish, and would make a great addition to playrooms, living rooms, and bedrooms.

AMAZON

Rainlin Modern Faux Fur Shag Area Rugs (7.6 by 10 feet)

$113.92

Make any space as cozy as ever with one piece of home decor: a shag rug. This plush design is not only perfect for bedrooms, playrooms, or living rooms, but it's also machine washable. Available in colors from neutral beige to light pink, it can fit into any space, regardless of interior design style.

Best Jute Area Rug

Crafted from sustainable jute, this rug is handwoven to bring unique texture to any space.

AMAZON

nuLOOM Rigo Hand Woven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug (8 by 10 feet)

$299.99

For a bright, airy, and natural vibe, you can't go wrong with a jute rug. Made from woven fiber, it has that effortlessly cool look and would look great paired with coastal furniture or eclectic boho decor.

Best Modern Area Rug

Looking for an easy to clean, modern design? This pick from Unique Loom is for you. This low-maintenance rug is stain-resistant and stylish, with a stunning geometric pattern.

AMAZON

Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Collection Modern Area Rug (8 by 10 feet)

$169.54

Add a modern pattern to your home with this geometric rug from Unique Loom, which also happens to be stain-resistant and easy to clean.

Best Boho Area Rug

Go vintage without a high-maintenance rug with this pick from Safavieh. Not only does it have a beautiful, colorful design, but it’s also stain-resistant and doesn’t shed.

AMAZON

Safavieh Madison Collection Boho Chic Floral Medallion Area Rug (8 by 10 feet)

$165.18

Get the vintage look without spending a ton with this option from Safavieh. It has a distressed, medallion design, but is stain-resistant, doesn't shed, and has a comfortable, thick pile of 0.4 inches.

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy