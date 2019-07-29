12 Places to Get Truly Unique Rugs

Look, there's no easy way around it: Beautiful, quality rugs tend to cost a pretty penny. But if you're in a position to finally put down some cash money for new home decor, an area rug with a unique design can completely transform your home — whether it's for your bedroom, living room, dining room, or home office — and instantly make your space feel professionally designed. Here are the designers and brands we think are doing really cool things in the rug space. (And hey, if you don't have the moolah now, Pin this piece and check out our favorite area rugs under $100.)

Advertisement

Video of the Day

This NYC-based design collaborative has a thing for fun colors and designs that don't take themselves too seriously. Some of their rugs have sporty references (like the tennis court-like rug above) or an oval rug that kind of looks like a bird's eye view of a running track. Most options come in a range of rug sizes, from 4-by-6 to 9-by-12.

Brooklyn-based Cold Picnic basically started the abstract rug craze. You can shop everything from round accent rugs to runners to massive area rugs, all with incredible abstract designs. Small designs start at about $180, while an 8-by-10 may cost almost $2,000.

We've had our eye on this Moroccan design studio for a while; their distinctive, almost Picasso-like motifs certainly feel of the moment, but not in a way that will go out of style anytime soon. These completely handmade designs hover around $1,000 each — just keep in mind that you'll have to pay for shipping and import taxes. But it might be worth it because chances are, no one you know has one.

Advertisement

This hip company may be based in Sweden, but good news: They offer free delivery to the U.S. within three to six days. The designs are very Scandi: Think linear, geometric motifs in color combos that are either really bold or more neutral. Small sizes generally start around $400 to $500; an 8-by-10 can cost $1,295.

Armadillo & Co.'s rugs don't come cheap. (Pieces from their Classic collection largely start at over $1,000.) But that's because the company prides itself on its process, which is completely fair trade (the rugs are handmade by artisans in India). But, if you're looking to invest in a quality rug that won't go out of style, this is where we'd put our money.

At Etsy, you can find so many unique options, from vintage-style (or actual vintage rugs) to handmade wool rugs to classic medallion and Persian styles, and everything in between.

Advertisement

Tantuvi works with Ikat and dhurrie weavers in India to create designs that reinterpret traditional motifs. The result? Geometric hemp rugs or abstract designs with muted colors. There are also plenty of cotton options in a range of colors from teal to light gray.

HomeGoods designer Tamar Mogendorff doesn't have a ton of rugs in her collection, but we do very much like what she does have: bohemian, plant-inspired motifs rendered in shag. Prices start at $325, while the largest rug comes in at around $1,850.

We love Lulu and Georgia's wide array of rugs, including boho jute rugs, cozy shag options, and abstract flatweave designs. But what we love even more is their frequent collaborations with designers to create truly unique rugs. Some of our favorite collabs are with Miami-based artist and textile designer Élan Byrd and interior designer Sarah Sherman Samuel, both of which have quite a few bestselling rugs.

Advertisement

Each Beni rug is a one-of-a-kind creation, crafted by a community of Berber descendants in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco. The collection offers a variety of options. Some pieces do a nice job of maintaining the very traditional feel of Moroccan rugs, while others are far more modern, with grid motifs or patterns inspired by modern art. A flat woven rug can start as low as $345; a large size can cost over $4,000.

MINNA's handwoven rugs are a good choice if you're looking for something stylish, especially if you're working in a smaller space (the designs pack a punch; the smaller sizes also work great as wall hangings).

12. 1stdibs

Consider 1stdibs a step up from Etsy with its never-ending supply of vintage and unique area rugs. You can find all sorts of styles, including antique Turkish runner rugs for your entryway to art deco-style area rugs for your living room.