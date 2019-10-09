The 14 Best Places to Shop for Art Deco-Inspired Furniture

Mark our words: Art deco is back in a big way. The perennially chic decor style never ​truly​ left favor for the ultra-chic, but lately we're finding more and more ways to mix art deco design with the other buzzy looks — hello, midcentury modern — of the moment. If you've got a flair for the dramatic (guilty as charged), now's the time to incorporate art deco interior design into your own home. With an ever-increasing number of reproductions on the market, as well as modern online marketplaces to find original art deco pieces at far-from-prohibitive prices, achieving art deco style on a budget has never been easier.

The key to nailing the look is narrowing down your favorite art deco furniture pieces and home decor. Opt for plush textures (read: velvet) in rich jewel tones and rounded or scalloped silhouettes mixed with crisp repeating geometric patterns, preferably in brass. Pepper in some marble accents and your place will be ready for its close-up, in full 1930s (or 1980s, depending on your inspiration) glamour.

To create a home that looks like it came right out of ​The Great Gatsby​, check out the 14 best places to buy art deco furniture, below.

While fashion-set darling The Inside is most known for its extensive collection of fabric options, it also offers a few furniture silhouettes that wouldn't be out of place in a glamorous art deco apartment. Whether you opt for a more modern geometric print for your upholstery or choose classic velvet in a jewel-toned hue, The Inside's ornate styles are sure to fit the bill.

It's no surprise that Jonathan Adler, the king of all things elegant and bold, has a few standout art deco styles up his sleeve. Whether you're decking out your living room or dining room with art deco furniture — including retro, geometric credenzas, art deco chairs, wall art, and acrylic and gold accents — the retailer has no shortage of luxe designs.

Everyone's favorite handmade marketplace has also become a not-so-secret source for all things vintage, and the finds are nothing short of jaw-dropping. For authentic art deco pieces from the 1920s and '30s, give it a gander — you never know what you might uncover.

Home decor lovers in New York flock to ABC Carpet & Home, but its online presence is no less impressive than its brick-and-mortar. For velvet-clad swivel chairs, chaises, and ottomans, a luxe selection awaits at this storied home decor source.

Channel quilting and metal geometric shapes are some of the hallmarks of art deco design, and CB2 doesn't disappoint when it comes to these telltale attributes. The little sister brand to Crate and Barrel has made its name through a chic and accessible blend of masculine and feminine styling and nowhere is this balance more successful than with its art deco-inspired furniture offerings.

It may surprise you to know that good ol' Anthro, known more for boho-inspired furniture, has more than its fair share of art deco-inspired objects to lust after, from geometric bed frames to glam faceted mirrors befitting your most indulgent Old Hollywood fantasies.

Sure, West Elm is pretty much synonymous with midcentury modern style at this point, but fastidious decor shoppers can find a few deco-inspired pieces hidden among the ranks, too — look for geometric details, rounded corners, and rich brass tones.

Perigold's glamorous stock of everything from sideboards to club chairs to chandeliers checks all the boxes when it comes to the art deco accents you'd need to elevate your space.

For one-of-a-kind and limited-edition finds that lend an air of authenticity to your home, look no further than 1stDibs. Whether you uncover a true vintage piece from the art deco heyday of the 20s or from its revival period in the '80s and '90s, or even find a modern reproduction (like this dreamy chaise), you can be sure you won't have the same furnishings as everyone else on your block.

Another iconic element of the art deco period, sunburst and starburst motifs in gold and brass tones pop up a fair amount in Urban Outfitters' catalog, so you can achieve a Golden Age, art deco effect on a budget.

Contrary to what the name may have you believe, it's not ​all​ modern. Velvet-clad furniture pieces with architectural lines are in high supply at this mail-order marketplace.

If you've been seeing Pamono pop up in the Instagram feeds of all your favorite influencers lately, you're not alone. The vintage hub is a favorite among the most stylish for its unique, one-of-a-kind finds from around the globe.

If you've spent any time at Soho House, you know its cut-crystal Great Gatsby-style glassware isn't the only thing with art deco flair. In addition to its collection of upholstery that masters all the elements of the art deco period — with lots of scalloped silhouettes, curved backs, and of course, plenty of plush velvet — Soho House has an impressive selection of sleek and glam dining tables, coffee tables, dining chairs, and more.