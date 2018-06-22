15 Ultra-Luxe (But Affordable) Pieces of Art Deco Decor

Image Credit: John Keeble/Moment/GettyImages

What is art deco style, you ask? Think: ​The Great Gatsby​, the Roaring Twenties, the Empire State Building. It's all about sumptuous luxury — luscious curved furniture; rich velvets; shiny brass and chrome details; elaborate abstract textures; geometric patterns. The aesthetic came into existence during a time of American optimism, which could be why the style is still alluring today. While you might not be going all Daisy Buchanan on your living room, a little art deco-inspired piece here and there can make your home feel extra-luxe.

Combine luxe fabrics and opulent tones with this uniquely shaped gold velvet statement chair.

Add these four pieces to your wall in any configuration for an ultra-affordable reinvention of your space.

Sculptural and elegant, this side table can stand on any of its four sides for a variety of looks.

A little something something can make a big statement. These luxe tumblers are everything.

Display your beverages in style. This glass and gold metal bar cart will do just that.

Wave goodbye to those boring white outlet and light plates.

This sculptural desk looks like an authentic art deco antique.

Display your favorite books, florals, and knick knacks on this powder-coated metal shelf that also comes in black, white, and sky blue.

Store your jewelry and prized possessions in this concrete and iron box that doubles as a keepsake of its own.

Go neutral with ivory, tan, or gray velvet upholstery or opt for jewel-toned blues and greens. Any color you choose will pair beautifully with the gold-finished stainless steel legs.

Why be subtle when you can go full-blown art deco? This lighted sculpture will truly transport you back in time.

Whether delicately placed on your living room ottoman, used to store perfume and beauty products, or kept on hand for Sunday breakfast in bed, this serving tray may be small but it will certainly make a statement. It's sold in four art-deco inspired abstract and geometric patterns.

These deco-inspired gray marble bookends with brass-finished inlay will make a stunning addition to the rest of your display shelf.

A glam loveseat at its finest.

Whether placed above your bathroom vanity or decking out your hallway wall, this scalloped mirror brings all the right vibes.