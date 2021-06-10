Prepare to Be Shocked: This Wall Art is Under $100

Art can make or break a room. It can also break the bank. While there's tons of inexpensive art, it often tends to look — well — inexpensive. We scoured the web for our favorite high-end-looking artwork that you simply will not believe is under $100.
From hanging sculptures to textiles, here are 10 of the best affordable art pieces on the market.
9. Balikesir Antique Turkish Kilim Rug Print Wall Hanging by Vicky Brago-Mitchell, starting at $31.99
View Work
