Prepare to Be Shocked: This Wall Art is Under $100

By Erin Lassner June 10, 2021
Art can make or break a room. It can also break the bank. While there's tons of inexpensive art, it often tends to look — well — inexpensive. We scoured the web for our favorite high-end-looking artwork that you simply will not believe is under $100.

From hanging sculptures to textiles, here are 10 of the best affordable art pieces on the market.

1. Black and White Coastal Style Photography by Black Dot Studio (set of six), starting at $48.36

2. Gauge NYC Love Wall Art, starting at $35

3. Mea Culpa #13 Print by Vincent Salvati, starting at $50

4. Colorblock Lacquer Square Wall Art by Margo Selby (sold individually), $80

5. Morning Coffee in a Cafe by Farzad Frames, starting at $33.99

6. Aura Wall Sculpture by Janelle Gramling, $48

7. Beach Days in Positano Framed Print by Rebecca Plotnick, starting at $59

8. World Market Black And White Southwest Textiles Framed Wall Decor (set of two), $59.99

9. Balikesir Antique Turkish Kilim Rug Print Wall Hanging by Vicky Brago-Mitchell, starting at $31.99

10. Modern Sunset by Drew Barrymore Flower Home (set of three), $54

