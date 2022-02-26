15 Sexy Bar Carts We Are Coveting Big Time

It's no wonder the bar cart has been around for over one hundred years. While once known as a tea trolley during more sober times, this always attractive item popped up more in elite circles earlier on. The trend went by the wayside for a bit when people started installing built-in bars at home, but is back and better than ever as a must have item in any home. And we are so here for it. Why? Because when done just right, a home bar cart is just sexy. Yes, we said it. And here are 15 sexy bar carts that we are seriously coveting to prove it.

1. With bar cart styling by Homes With Haley, this minimalist matte black design combines cool industrial lines with major charm. We love how the soft pinks from those gorgeous peonies and roses add a romantic touch to this sexy set up. Who's ready for some rosé?

2. Is this beautiful bar cart flirting with us, or what? This vintage cane charmer from Quail Collectibles in New Zealand is just so pretty we can't stand it. It's the perfect place to pop some bubbles and celebrate something special, or just another Sunday afternoon. We're so not judging.

3. Who else is getting ​Great Gatsby​ vibes from this swanky design? While not exactly plucked straight from a flapper party, this gold bar cart beauty with glass shelves from Williams Sonoma still feels old school in all the right ways. Having something this stunning around makes every day a celebration. Perfect for your dining room or living room.

4. This chic modern metal bar cart is an updated twist on the Art Deco-inspired designs you see in and around Miami, which is where Expo Home Decor is located. We like those built-in storage racks for wine glasses. Plus, for a warm weather get-together, the material is weather-coated for outdoor use too. How smart is that?

5. Another cart crafted from cane, but this one looks right at home in its midcentury modern surroundings in Australia. We love using a bar cart as place to display some favorite objects as well as hosting chic barware such as a cocktail shaker and martini glasses. Don't forget the garnishes! This cozy set up is so welcoming, we might just move in.

6. Maybe it's the breathtaking view that is making us thirsty, or maybe this bar cart is just really, really attractive. Spotted on the Instagram grid of Casa del los Cielos in Nicaragua, we are so craving a rum cocktail from this handsome wood and metal set up while gazing at the Caribbean. How can you not?

7. There is something about a brass finish on a bar cart that brings the sexy back. This classic design by The Home Collection in India is perfection. Roll it into any room and you'll command the attention of everyone in it. Time for a gin and tonic in one of those crystal highballs.

8. Bar carts are sexy and sophisticated in oh so many ways, but we think this handsome bar trolley from Restoration Hardware is unique in that it feels boldly industrial and edgy. It is made of hand-forged iron, so talk about being badass. Picture yourself hosting a cool bourbon tasting in a downtown loft like you've always wanted.

9. Super sexy and glam, this lucite and brass bar cart from Anthropologie is giving us major pangs for Paris. It's so fancy and chic, it may be time to change out of the sweats and into some cocktail pajamas. We have a feeling wherever a cart like this sits, it's the place everyone wants to be.

10. When we spotted this rattan bar cart on Lexington Home Brands' feed by Tommy Bahama, we stopped right in our tracks. Each shelf is made from a different material: Capiz shell on top, glass in the middle, and diamond patterned sugar cane on the bottom; with gold leaf details throughout. Talk about taking happy hour to the next level. Your glassware will feel so ​seen​.

11. The fluting details on this dreamy rattan serving cart designed by Mermelada Estudio for CB2 have us swooning. It's the party-ready piece that should really be the center of everyone's attention. And let's be real, it looks so pretty on its own (like a vintage bar cart), who needs to invite anyone over ever?

12. The smallest but still very sexy award goes to this petite bar cart from Metro Element in Calgary. It's the perfect accent piece for small spaces. (We even like the idea of using it as a side table.) And those easy to remove trays are just brilliant for passing and serving, if that's what you're into. It's a true utility cart.

13. Inspired by being stuck inside during cooler months, this welcoming bar cart by Inside Ideas in Chicago feels like its own private club. The simple design, the olive branch in a clear glass vase, the future cocktails that will be thoroughly enjoyed; it all just works so great in the effortless way that timeless style does.

14. Something about this bar cart says that whomever is in charge of mixing cocktails in this house knows what they are doing. It's low key but still commands attention. And props again, we always crush hard on a big vase with branches used as a decor element, all day every day.

15. Take your bar cart decor up a notch: while not technically a bar cart, this retro cocktail cabinet from Wildwood Home deserves an honorable mention. They actually call it the Sinatra Drinks Cabinet and we are so here for it. Picture the Rat Pack throwing back some martinis next to this swanky set up. The interior shelving is on a Lazy Susan spinner, so it completely turns back around and into the cabin when you want to keep your bar accessories hidden away like all the best speakeasies do. ​So​ Hollywood, so versatile!