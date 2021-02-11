The Best Places to Shop for Wine Glasses

Whether it's a wine and cheese board night with your pals, a glass with dinner, or a little late-night "me time," wine just has a way of making every day sweeter (or a bit drier). All you need is the right glassware. Maybe it's just us, but sipping out of your favorite wine glass can totally elevate the experience. To help you find the perfect one, we rounded up the best places to buy wine glasses below.

The Best Places to Buy Wine Glasses

​Price range​ $14-$195 ​Best for​ The classy hors d'oeuvre-obsessed host

Sur La Table is the go-to place for quality kitchenware, so it makes sense it also has some stunning wine glasses to choose from. Enjoy a classic, minimal shape, or opt for an intriguing, traditional silhouette. You'll feel like you're treating yourself to a Parisian dinner even if you're just in your living room.

​Price range​ $35-$225 ​Best for​ Someone who appreciates fine wine and art

Estelle is not your standard stemmed wine glass carrier. Polish glass artisans make each piece, so you're really drinking out of a masterpiece. On the site, you'll find colored glassware in every hue imaginable to match any tabletop, whether it's a holiday, special occasion, or a simple weeknight dinner.

​Price range​ $2.95-$96 ​Best for​ The person who NEVER has a single crumb on their floor

Crate and Barrel knows how to make all of us want to redo both our patio and kitchen simultaneously. With a wide array of timeless wine glasses, you can order your favorite style in bulk or buy a set of each, so you have options for every mood.

​Price range​ $19.90-$207 ​Best for​ The classic wine connoisseur who always tastes every note

Riedel has been the go-to for classic wine glasses for 265 years. You can find the perfect style, no matter what your home aesthetic is. And if you're looking to expand your home bar into cocktails and spirits, you can bet they have some fabulous glasses for those drinks, too.

​Price range​ $6.50-$205 ​Best for​ The midcentury modern entertainer

West Elm has a gorgeous collection of wine glasses that are guaranteed to level up your next dinner party (or afterparty). Go for something minimal or spring for something festive — there are plenty of options to choose from.

​Price range​ $12-$228 ​Best for​ The colorful home dweller

Sometimes, the standard wine glass doesn't cut it. If you're looking for something with a pop of color, a touch of pattern, or a dollop of fun, Anthropologie is your go-to. Its extensive wine glass selection has something that will definitely be a conversation starter at your next get-together.

​Price range​ $2.50-$53.70 ​Best for​ The minimalist who's over all the frills

CB2 is Crate and Barrel's hip, contemporary cousin. Their wine glasses are sleek and stylish, while still being neutral enough to fit in with any space.

​Price range​ $18.89-$679.99 ​Best for​ The budget shopper who loves a statement

Wayfair crushes it when you're looking for discount furniture, and it does the same for wine glasses. If you're the type who likes to swap out wine glasses for all holidays, seasons, and moods, this is the perfect place to shop.

​Price range​ $24-$330 ​Best for​ The well-traveled person who loves nostalgia

Uncommon Goods has a way of seeking out the best housewares from the coolest sellers. You'll find wine glasses that were made to start conversations — including some adorned with your fave city skyline, or ones with built-in decanters.

​Price range​ $19.99-$69.99 ​Best for​ The wine lover who's into classic styles with a modern twist

Level up your home bar and wine nights with glasses from Viski. With premium materials and industrial designs, you can cultivate a cool vibe when all your friends designate your house as the best spot for wine night.

​Price range​ $4.99-$39.96 ​Best for​ The wine drinker who has a serious case of wanderlust

World Market sources gorgeous internationally inspired pieces that are sure to catch your guests' attention. With intentional details and unique shapes, the glasses from World Market are stunning but so affordable, so you won't stress if one breaks mid-party.

​Price range​ $.72-$10,000 ​Best for​ The creative who loves a handmade gift

For many people, wine time is their time to sit on the couch (partner optional) and just relax from a busy day. Etsy's wine glass selection is extensive because it's a marketplace of independent artisans. Customize a glass with your favorite inside joke, or embrace your zodiac sign. There's something for every kind of wine lover.