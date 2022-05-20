Sur La Table’s Chef-Inspired Cookware Is Exactly What Your Kitchen Is Missing (and It’s on Sale)

By Pauline Lacsamana May 20, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Sur La Table is stocked with beloved names in the cooking space — from Le Creuset to Staub — but did you know the brand has its own private label cookware and kitchenware collection completely inspired by chefs and bestsellers?

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Initially launched in early 2022 (and in honor of the brand's 50th anniversary), the Sur La Table line features everything from bakeware to tabletop accessories — essentially a dream for anyone who loves to host. Thanks to the collection, you can score high-quality cooking essentials at affordable price points that any home chef can enjoy.

Advertisement

But that's not even the best part. From Friday, May 20 to Monday, May 23, you can save up to 30% during The Sur La Table Collection Sale. And while Sur La Table always has great deals, this is one sales event you don't want to miss.

From enameled cast iron to kitchen tools, we rounded up a few of our favorites from the Sur La Table in-house cookware and kitchenware line below.

Advertisement

1. Sur La Table 7-Quart Cast Iron Round Wide Covered Dutch Oven, $299.95 $239.96

2. Sur La Table Ceramic Nonstick Skillets (set of 3), $239.95 $159.96

Advertisement

3. Sur La Table Classic 5-Ply Stainless Steel 10-Piece Cookware Set, $800 $479.96

Advertisement

4. Sur La Table Ratchet Mill, $24.95 $17.46

5. Sur La Table Stainless Steel 6-Piece Bar Tool Set, $100 $79.96

Advertisement

6. Sur La Table Striped Kitchen Towels (set of 3), $22 $15.96

Advertisement

7. Sur La table Bistro 24-Piece Dinnerware Set, $264 $119.86

Advertisement

8. Sur La Table Paring Knife, $8 $5.56

9. Sur La Table Stainless Steel Measuring Cups (set of 6), $44 $35.16

10. Sur La Table Classic Hard Anodized Nonstick 2-Piece Skillet Set, $140 $79.96

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy