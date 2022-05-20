Sur La Table’s Chef-Inspired Cookware Is Exactly What Your Kitchen Is Missing (and It’s on Sale)

Sur La Table is stocked with beloved names in the cooking space — from Le Creuset to Staub — but did you know the brand has its own private label cookware and kitchenware collection completely inspired by chefs and bestsellers?
Initially launched in early 2022 (and in honor of the brand's 50th anniversary), the Sur La Table line features everything from bakeware to tabletop accessories — essentially a dream for anyone who loves to host. Thanks to the collection, you can score high-quality cooking essentials at affordable price points that any home chef can enjoy.
But that's not even the best part. From Friday, May 20 to Monday, May 23, you can save up to 30% during The Sur La Table Collection Sale. And while Sur La Table always has great deals, this is one sales event you don't want to miss.
From enameled cast iron to kitchen tools, we rounded up a few of our favorites from the Sur La Table in-house cookware and kitchenware line below.