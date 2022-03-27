Is there anything better than a freshly brewed cup of joe? Whether to wake us up, or to enjoy during some down time, nothing quite hits the spot as much as a delightful mug filled to the brim with your favorite dark or medium roast. And we're guessing lots of people agree with us, because we're seeing more and more homes with special coffee stations that celebrate their love of this ritual. Here are 10 we adore so much, we're making an oat milk latte in their honor.

1. Sometimes it's just about finding the ideal spot to put your espresso machine and presto, you got yourself an exceptional home coffee station. Take this kitchen corner by Jean Stoffer where a dark butcher block countertop look just lovely beneath that shiny caffeine machine.

2. Don't have enough storage space in your kitchen for a coffee station situation? Why not set one up in your living room or dining area? This excellent idea by The Hoffman Homestead transformed a beautiful buffet table into the perfect spot to create a cortado. You could also repurpose a bar cart into a DIY coffee bar.

3. Coffee lovers, check this out: this coffee corner in the Cozy House Farm is not messing around. From a shot of espresso to a hot pot of french roast, there are endless options for anyone in need of a pick me up. Want a pump or two of syrup? Check. Need a quick Keurig brew? Check. Craving a French press type of experience? Check, check, check! This is one homey coffee shop we'd love to hang out at. (Plus the open shelves make this space even more appealing. Put coffee beans, pods, and filters in clear canisters to up the cute factor.)

4. Small kitchen? No worries. An elegant, minimalist nook by Marie Flanigan Interiors features a fancy built-in coffee maker that keeps all the clutter at bay. This gorgeous small space vibe would definitely take the edge off a serious case of the Mondays.

5. A well-designed kitchen space by Kim Mitchell features a coffee station that can be hidden away when not in use, but looks quite stylish when out in the open. The perfect solution for those of us who don't want to give up too much counter space even though we are in a long term relationship with caffeine. We appreciate the higher shelf for holding coffee essentials such as coffee mugs and boxes of tea bags, while the lower shelf holds the coffee machine, a Chemex coffee brewer, a coffee grinder, and other coffee supplies.

6. There's something about opening up a cupboard and finding a secret wood lined space where a perfectly poured cup of coffee or tea awaits. At least this is how it plays out in our fantasy after gazing into Athena Calderone's coffee pantry, where she enjoys her favorite morning ritual daily. She lines up her ceramic mugs so perfectly, and how about those glass container for holding coffee beans and other essentials?

7. While we think most people in the U.K. are all about afternoon tea, this charming, rustic coffee spot in a Cotswolds kitchen is definitely disproving that theory quickly. It feels like an ultra soothing spot to grab a warm beverage on a chilly day. We bet that the basket holds coffee filters and sweeteners. Also, the mug rack for hanging cups is a great choice for smaller spaces. If your home decor style leans a little more farmhouse, this design is the one for you.

8. A black and white kitchen by designer Jen Sottosanti has its priorities in all the right place with an ample counter set aside for coffee and tea. Plus, check out that well-stocked refrigerator and cooler below. (A perfect place to keep your creamer within arms reach.) All dishware and coffee mugs are kept above in the kitchen cabinets, so there's ample kitchen counter space to make all your brews and concoctions.

9. This cheery coffee nook by Velinda Hellen Design feels like the perfect spot to enjoy a delicious pour over while pouring over some recipes from those cookbooks. Because after all, good beans and a good read go so perfectly together.

10. How about your own coffee bar that works as a chic cocktail bar too? We say yes to this design by Jean Stoffer done especially for her son and daughter-in-law in their Chicago home. It's an excellent spot to begin, and end, every single day. Look at the details on the cabinet doors, and the brass shelves are simply divine.

