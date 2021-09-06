15 Kitchen Countertop Ideas Guaranteed to Add Old-World Charm to Any Culinary Space

Trends in kitchen design are always changing and evolving — from bold palettes to plaster walls to colorful appliances — homeowners never really know what the next big one is going to be. But lately, we've been keeping our eye on cabinet ideas. But not just any old built-ins. We're talking about countertop cabinets — you know the old-school style that sits directly on top of the counter? Think culinary designs bursting with English country charm and character. Not only do they add a uniquely custom look, but the tall cabinets also add extra storage space. With that being said, don't just take our word for it. Here are 15 kitchen countertop cabinet ideas that beautifully demonstrate what all the fuss is about.

1. Off White

Not all shades of white are created equal. This bright open space designed by Amber Lewis of Amber Interiors layers different tones to create a kitchen that is cozy and inviting. The dark kitchen island helps ground the room and the leather barstools add just the right amount of warmth.

2. Powder Blue

Powder blue cabinets and coordinating patterned floor tile make this kitchen by James Davie Interior Design anything but basic. Classic elements like the simple subway tile backsplash and neutral black countertops help balance the bold look.

3. Hunter Green

Opt-out of traditional green upper cabinets and go for decorative countertop cabinets instead, like this kitchen design by DIYer Angela Rose. The culinary space feels light and airy yet still provides plenty of easily accessible storage for dishes and small appliances. White brick walls, a plaster-covered range hood, and a moody marble backsplash give this kitchen an old-world feel with modern flair.

4. Dark Wood

Follow in Amy Storm & Company's footsteps and make a small kitchen more functional with a wall of wood countertop cabinets. You'll be able to keep your cook space free from clutter thanks to all the extra cabinet space, shelving, and drawers. The brushed brass hardware and white farmhouse sink elevate the design and impart timeless appeal.

5. Pale Gray

The two-toned gray cabinetry used in this culinary space from Sola Kitchens is neutral yet far from boring. The slim-profile upper countertop cabinets provide stylish storage without sacrificing precious counter space. Win-win.

6. Olive Green

The deep olive green shade used on the floor-to-ceiling kitchen cabinets in this cook space by interior designer Jean Stoffer makes a bold statement without being overwhelming. The wood island, marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, and white tile backsplash, on the other hand, lighten things up a bit. Add in orange tones from the rug and you have a culinary space that is right on-trend.

7. Crisp White

The built-in coffee bar in this culinary space, designed by Shelley from Crazy Wonderful, is the perfect use of a bare wall. Tall white kitchen cabinets help keep small appliances out of sight and give the room a high-end custom look. The reeded glass cabinet doors add brightness while still slightly disguising the contents.

8. Navy Blue

This dreamy kitchen remodel by Sarah from Room for Tuesday is the perfect balance between moody and bright, thanks to the navy blue cabinetry and soapstone counters. Not to mention, the tall cabinets in the corner make good use out of an underutilized area. The classic herringbone hardwood floors invite a hint of pattern to this otherwise reserved and traditional design.

9. Light Wood

Let this dreamy rustic design by Jake Arnold inspire your new kitchen. The natural wood cabinets are perfectly complemented by the dramatic brown veining in the marble countertops and backsplash. Wood beams on the ceiling and industrial lighting make this inviting setup feel like it belongs in the Italian countryside.

10. White and Blue

Make a big impression with a classic color palette, like the blue and white combo used in this kitchen by Becki Owens. A matching set of white countertop cabinets with glass doors, and individual storage slots for plates, will help keep your items organized — which comes in handy if your cook space is open to the rest of the house.

11. Blueish-Gray

The matte, blue-gray cabinet color in this kitchen by Katie Rosenfeld Design is downright dreamy. Combine that with floor-to-ceiling cabinets, polished chrome hardware (including old-school hinges and door latches!), and gray marble countertops, and you get a culinary setup that's simply idyllic.

12. Greige

If you still can't decide on a cabinet color, try a soft greige hue like the beautiful mushroom shade showcased on the shaker cabinets in this cook space by Kitchen and Beyond. The unfinished wood floors and light, natural stone countertops ensure its timeless beauty will never go out of style.

13. Teal

Give your farmhouse kitchen a colorful makeover with teal cabinetry à la this unique design by deVOL Kitchens. Here, a set of cabinets sit directly on top of the honed black granite countertop, while the light pink walls help break up the dark design and balance out the entire space.

14. Black

Fresh and bright, we can't stop staring at this black and white kitchen design by Neptune. The ebony-colored cabinetry and window trim paired with white walls and countertops might come across as cold and stark if it weren't for the wood features woven throughout. For instance, the butcher block capping the end of the island, the ladder, and the adjacent bank of cabinets add a welcome dose of warmth and texture.

15. Charcoal Gray

The tall countertop cabinet topped with crown molding in this kitchen by interior designer Christopher Peacock looks more like a precious display case. The wood drawer fronts and matching floating shelves keep the room from feeling too dark. And did you notice the different backsplash and countertop materials? This setup would make even the most basic meal feel like an elegant affair to remember.