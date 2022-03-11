Been searching for some home library ideas? For all those bookworms in the house, having a library at home is a true luxury. But here's the thing: you don't have to dedicate a whole room for all your favorite reads. Whether it's an entire wall or a really cool reading nook, keeping all your novels and art tomes tucked together can be so stylish and sexy.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Here are 11 sexy home libraries that we are a little bit in love with. We dare you to scroll through and not feel your heart go pitter patter too.

1. Who knew a gorgeous picture window like this would look even more beautiful surrounded by a library? This inspiration seen on NH Decor is the epitome of what any avid reader dreams of: a beautiful room, whether it serves as a living room or a home office, where books are everywhere the eye looks.

2. What makes any home library extra lovely? Adding the perfect chair next to all your favorite reads placed within your own personal book storage space. Just taking a cue from this charming book nook spotted on Little Shoppe in the Desert's Instagram and rearranging furniture as we speak. Be right back.

3. Book lovers know: reading is transformative, but also very relaxing. Which is why this small space, small library lounge in Samantha Gluck's home is pure genius. Plus, in any household where bedtime stories are essential, it's an incredible way to wind down right before going off to sleep. Who else is thinking nonstop nap spot?

4. A wall of books is a wonderful thing in any abode, no matter where. Which is why we are loving the chic home library that's right smack in the dining room of this Swedish landscape architect's apartment. We have a feeling anyone would find something interesting to read in here.

Advertisement

5. Hanging sturdy floating shelves around a window flooded with natural light never looked so good. Designer Alex Morrow kept it simple, but the results of this home library look are anything but. Bonus points for organizing the books by color to create an even cooler focal point. (And we love the addition of that black and white rug with plenty of floor space.) This is more of a minimalist approach than many of the other spaces featured here.

6. This Scandinavian-inspired home library design from reDesign Home seems like the most perfectly serene place to get lost in a favorite book. We dare any bibliophile to not fall head over heels in love with this reading room that is punctuated by that high ceiling and gorgeous sculptural chandelier/pendant light. There's also plenty of space to pepper these shelves with decorative items, too.

7. Using books as a design element is an excellent approach in any home library. The wall-to-wall idea is executed brilliantly in this beautiful room by Charlotte Lucas. We are loving those rich red book shelves filled to the brim with volumes in all shapes and sizes. Also, the blue plaid chair is a bold choice when you want something a little different than a traditional club chair.

Advertisement

8. We love the homey feel of this rustic home library spotted on Schoolhouse's feed. All these cozy cabin vibes are giving us major cravings for something a little scandalous that just came out in paperback. Place your feet up on that stunning wood coffee table, sit back, and get lost in a good book.

9. You don't have to commit to built-ins or blow your entire interior design budget to create a stylish home library for your book collection. Case in point: Ella Maise's chilled out approach for keeping all her favorite reads just an arm's length away from her comfy couch. The simple row of bookcases form an excellent backdrop for the perfect reading perch.

10. The laidback, beautiful home library in this moody space by Studio Shamshiri is making us want to dive head first into a page turner. But first, picture yourself lounging on that chaise while opening the very first chapter. Can't you see sitting here in the evening , being lit by that floor lamp, with a cup of tea on that side table? Heavenly.

11. If you're worried about a home library creating too much clutter, we give you this incredibly chic space designed by Handelsmann + Khaw. Floor to ceiling shelves house any book your heart desires. Can you see yourself days deep into a good read sitting at that sculptural table? Because we do. If you're interested in creating a modern home library, this one is serving up major inspo.