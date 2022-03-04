10 Organized Bathrooms That Are Truly Satisfying

Anytime you need to deep clean or declutter your home, it might help to first cleanse your mental palette with a good dose of satisfying organization tips and storage ideas. And no area in the home feels more soothing than seeing images of bathroom organization where everything is put in place perfectly. We're not talking fancy over the top design — okay, maybe in some cases we are — but we're excited to see some beautiful photos of bathroom spaces that just feel ​right​.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

So, take a moment and enjoy these 10 organized bathrooms from some inspired spaces.

1. Open shelves and glass jars and baskets, oh my. It feels like this roomy linen "closet" right smack inside the bathroom of this Texan home should get a giant gold star for being seriously smart. Plus, it's the perfect excuse to keep your storage really stylish.

2. A spacious bathroom cabinet feels like a luxury. But something about one that's filled top to bottom with labeled storage bins is just next level. This is a smart way to hold toiletries, and other essentials like nail polish, skincare, and other small items. Holly Trepka shows that behind all that glamour, a type A personality's dream can become a reality.

3. Soft and fluffy towels, check. DIY cleaning supplies, check. Bath soaps and scrubs, check. Pretty plants and pretty glass jars, check. Keeping a bathroom organized doesn't have to be boring. This super cool set up by professional organizer Tara Kirkland shows that extra storage solutions can be chic too.

4. We think anyone who chooses open shelves in lieu of a medicine cabinet is beyond brave. But seeing how nice a simple floating style looks in this cheery bathroom by A Beautiful Mess feels just right. Even seeing the toilet paper on display looks lovely the way it's styled here. These choices are perfect for small spaces where counter space and storage space is limited. Also, we love the mix of the wood from the mirror with the black hardware and accessories, such as the towel bar and the toothbrush holder.

Advertisement

5. Who here has the fantasy of keeping all your bathroom storage hidden? We're talking inside organized bathroom drawers (look at those cabinet doors!) and containers so gorgeous they look like decor. It's such a chic way to contain any countertop extras such as cotton balls, makeup brushes, or small hair tools. This fuss free and fabulous approach comes to life in an amazing bathroom by The Archers. We could sit right there on that stool and gaze at it this vanity all day.

6. Push aside that shower curtain: soaking in the tub is one of life's simple pleasures. Which is why this tidy bathroom in Victoria Howell Bailey's home is an excellent reminder to keep it simple and create spots to store necessities, and lose anything you don't use on the regular. And speaking of must haves, we can all agree that reading in the bath is a necessity. Also, who needs a shower caddy when you can have a built-in shelving unit to hold your shampoo, conditioner, razors, and other essentials.

7. Sometimes the little things make a huge difference when it comes to organization. Instead of installing straightforward floating shelves in this bathroom, Julie Paulino Design went with mirrored ones. And the oh-so-pretty sparkle this tiny touch adds to the space is a giant chef's kiss.

Advertisement

8. An organized bathroom is the epitome of self-care. And keeping everything in place can look quite pretty too. How about this dreamy wallpaper and cabinet organization that easily holds hand towels, washcloths, and extra toilet paper? Seen in Six At The Table's Connecticut home, we're finding ourselves developing a serious crush on this romantic decor.

9. Though this is a small bathroom, the organization is mighty. Those smart window shelves stacked neatly with lotions and potions by Emily Bowser have us glowing inside and out. And it's not just from a fabulous new facial serum. Also, for small spaces, a bathroom sink that also provides storage space is a win-win.

10. When it comes to organizing bathroom ideas, the more stylish the storage the better. Extra neat and tidy open shelves in this design by LeClair Decor makes our right brains truly happy. Plus, hiding things away in beautiful baskets within this bathroom vanity like this always earns bonus points, right? And, we're sure that inside those drawers, some dividers and drawer organizers being put to good use, keeping everyday items such as hair dryers, brushes, and toothpaste nice and neat. We also love how much bathroom counter space we see here.