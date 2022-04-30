13 Banquette Seating Ideas You'll Love

When it comes to creating the perfect dine-in kitchen, we've been seeing the switch from the traditional table and chairs to a banquette seating situation, and we are so here for it. Not only is it a smart way to use space from an interior design standpoint, banquettes are just so stylish. It's official: booth seating is now a thing.

Here are 13 banquette seating ideas we can't get enough of. So ready, set, start scrolling:

1. The award for an extra cozy and romantic dining spot goes to Reath Design for creating this dreamy banquette in emerald green that's adjacent to a coffee station and cocktail bar. Really, what more could you ask for while taking a seat at this table?

2. Maybe you don't have a nook from which to carve out the perfect banquette, but this serene dining setup by Brooke Aitken has us thinking that adding a built-in banquette bench along one wall is just plain smart design. We always love a simple approach that results in something stunning. Also, that color blue on the dining bench is just beautiful.

3. Classic farmhouse comes together cleverly in this L-shaped banquette spot designed by Amber Interiors. Picture a hearty family dinner served while your favorite people gather around this comfy corner. It's so welcoming one may want to stay forever, isn't it?

4. You don't have to have a gigantic kitchen to enjoy the special effect banquette seating has on a room. Take this extra cozy breakfast nook design by Lark and Linen that transforms a small space into an intimate place to wine and dine. That custom-made corner bench is calling you. (It's faux-leather!)

5. There's chic and then there's ultra-chic. Take this custom banquette dining nook by Studio DB. We love the idea of sliding in an unexpected dining table and chairs to completely up the ante on any home decor. And what better place for a favorite piece of art than right here?

6. Banquettes are a perfect idea for small space apartments or studios where you want to make the most of every square inch of floor space. Take this super stylish corner of a living room designed by Crystal Sinclair. Whether gathering around a board game or enjoying some charcuterie, this genius approach adds extra seating and style all at once.

7. This design by The Workroom might be the dining booth to end all booths. With gorgeous textiles covering both the upholstered banquette and plush throw pillows, and a rustic table big enough to fit six or more, all it needs is a Sunday brunch spread with the besties to feel complete.

8. A bright and cheery banquette features a dramatically oversized cane pendant light and striking stone table in a kitchen design by Chango. We have a feeling those lemon print pillows on the beach seat are an extra wink to the whimsical feeling one gets while sipping a hot tea mid-afternoon in this pretty place.

9. Dark and moody and sexy all at once, this dining room corner design by Nicole Hollis is extra alluring. A dark gray banquette paired with a sculptural dining table and modern chairs evoke the feeling of a serene place to read or soak up the well appointed surroundings.

10. Adding a little something something like roomy leather-covered kitchen banquette seating and velvet dining chairs makes this kitchen by Caitlin McCarthy feel so extra. Small touches like brass finishes add even more warmth to this inviting space, so we're now officially calling it 'the happy place.'

11. Keeping it real and ​really​ cool, a banquette dining space by Studio McGee strikes all the right chords, combining a midcentury-style table, chairs, and pendant light into a modern farmhouse design. The light-filled space feels just right for morning coffee and catching up. This window seat is ideal for sipping coffee or tea, don't you think?

12. There's something about the soft lavender upholstery on this oh-so-chic banquette design by Regan Baker that ups the wow factor in an already stunning spot. A bold circular table and dramatic chandelier complete the look with endless panache.

13. Studio Shamshiri calls this a ranch house, we call it the perfect place for exceptional fireside dining. Banquettes created to blend into the surrounding hacienda vibe result in an amazing dining area that is perfect for deep conversations on how to spend even ​more​ time connecting and feasting with friends.