These Are Our Favorite Ways to Achieve Art Deco Decorating on a Budget

Art deco style is one of the most distinctive looks in architecture and design. The term — coined in 1900s France before the first World War — describes a look that consists of geometric forms, rich colors, and international elements. Additionally, art deco decor is made of high-end materials, such as gold and velvet. And the craftsmanship is usually impeccable.

Due to its high price point, these pieces weren't always accessible to the masses in the early 1900s. But that doesn't mean you can't get the art deco look in your home design today.

Using DIY ideas and inexpensive materials, you can add a little vintage flair to any room your heart desires.

But no worries if DIY isn't your thing! We've also included a few affordable, ready-to-go furniture options to help you get the look.

1. Add a geometric design to cabinetry with wood trim.

In order to easily transform a traditional piece of bathroom furniture into an art deco masterpiece, add layered or geometric details. It's easy to do this on a budget, as well. You can find the wood pieces at your local hardware store. Then use small nails to attach the trim to the doors for a low-impact art deco furniture project that even a renter can do.

2. Place an art deco mirror over your home bar.

The popularity of art deco coincided with the Prohibition era, but that doesn't mean you can't bring the style to your bar cart or liquor shelf. Achieve this look by hanging a glam mirror with art deco elements over a floating shelf. It'll make your visitors feel like they stepped back in time while you mix their libations.

3. Use gold hardware and spray paint to add a vintage touch.

Art deco-inspired home decor is all about gold. So try adding classic brass hardware to your current desk to give it a more modern look. Create an interesting geometric pattern on the surface with gold spray paint or even washi tape.

4. Make an art deco backsplash using stick-on tiles.

The Jessica LaGrange Interiors team created an elegant art deco tile design inside the shower, as seen above, but you don't need real ceramic to get this look. You could make a similar backsplash with geometric shapes using stick-on tiles in your kitchen or bathroom. They might not hold up well in the shower, but this pattern will look fantastic in any other space.

5. Upholster your bed frame with velvet.

This velvet headboard is reminiscent of the modular patterns and lush fabrics that were everywhere at the height of art deco's popularity. Similar bed designs are available at a number of big-box retailers to achieve your ultimate art deco bedroom. But you could also create your own by upholstering your existing bedroom furniture with velvet fabric.

6. Choose striped patio furniture with a vintage flair.

Old Hollywood and art deco go hand in hand, so why not give your patio or poolside the Beverly Hills Hotel treatment with a striped umbrella and pair of lounge chairs? There are some fairly affordable outdoor sets available online and in-store!

7. DIY your crown molding and trim.

Molding and ceiling trim are classic aspects of an art deco living room. Although adding these elements to your ceiling may seem like an expensive task, there are affordable ways to hack the look. You can forgo hiring a contractor if you and a DIY partner carefully attach the trim with a ladder and level.

8. Add a statement chandelier to your room.

Statement chandeliers are classic features in art deco design. And buying a large lighting fixture doesn't have to cost an arm and a leg. Many retailers sell imitation crystal chandeliers, or you can purchase a vintage or reclaimed one and place it anywhere from your bathroom to your dining room. You can even try your hand at making a beaded version, too.