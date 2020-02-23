These 25 Art Deco Chairs Scream Luxe Living

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated May 12, 2022
Ah, art deco style: the pinnacle of opulence and modern glamour. Think Paris in the 1920s; ​The Great Gatsby​; velvet pleating; brass details; and striking, geometric forms. Sound like heaven? We think so too. And the easy way to achieve the look is by adding an art deco chair to your space.

"Art deco is full of glam and luxury, as it brings rich, bold colors and modern designs into the world of art, from architecture to furniture," Noel Fahden, vice president of merchandising at Chairish, tells Hunker. "Seamlessly blending the line between old and new world designs, it's an eclectically beautiful style that has become one of the most popular aesthetics to date."

What to Look for in an Art Deco Chair

According to Fahden, art deco is all about a symmetrical and streamlined look. "When shopping for seating, keep your eyes peeled for simple and clean shapes with geometric representations of things like flowers, animals, and sun rays, which are very angular and sharp designs," Fahden says.

Additionally, Fahden recommends looking for bold accents — like glossy black, red, and gold — and furniture that uses rich materials "to further accentuate the glamorous atmosphere" of your art-deco-inspired space.

From glam picks for the dining room to plush velvet designs for lounging, we've scoured the web for the best seats on the market.

The Best Art Deco Dining Chairs

1. CB2 Giulia Chair, $499

This art deco chair from CB2 is simple yet feminine thanks to its curvy shape — the perfect introduction to the classic style without feeling too over the top.

2. Zuo Tolivere Blue Velvet Dining Chairs (set of 2), $609.99

The pleated detail on this pair of velvet dining chairs would immediately lend a hint of glamour to any home. The set of two makes these an ideal choice for the head of the table or even conversation seating in a smaller living room.

3. Adore Decor Vivi Gold Metal Chair (set of 2), $299.99

This geometric art deco chair in a lustrous gold finish with a faux leather seat cushion would lend a lavish vibe to a living room or elevate a dining room. Imagine it paired with marble or white and black accents for added drama.

4. World Market Green Velvet Channel Back Isadora Dining Chair (set of 2), $399.98

This art deco chair has it all: luscious green velvet, pleated details, curvy lines, ​and​ brass legs. Though this decadent seat is sure to add luxury to your living space, at just around $400 for a set of two, you can't beat the price.

5. Art Leon Velvet Dining Chair, $150.24

Inspired by the Beetle chair designed by GamFratesi for Gubi, this yellow velvet number is reasonably priced and the ideal size and shape for a dining area, office, or vanity, making it an easy buy that you can use time and time again. Plus, we love the brass legs for an added touch of glamour.

6. Tommy Bahama Home St. Barts Splat Back, $979

The striking tall back of this chair would add regal flair to any dining space, especially if said space also showcased a classic rosewood table or a midcentury-style light fixture. Swoon!

7. Ceets Midcentury Modern Art Deco Industrial Bali Dining Chair, $424.49

The perfect blend between midcentury modern and art deco, this chair's curved base and plush leather seating are as cozy as they are stylish.

8. Jonathan Adler Rider Dining Chair, $995

For an ultra-glam, French art deco vibe in the dining room, try this stunning velvet upholstered chair. Made with a black frame and brass detailing, you can score this find in teal, yellow, gray, and light blue colorways.

9. Simple Living Retro Velvet Dining Arm Chair (set of 2), $421.99

Effortlessly glam with a thin gold frame, these pink velvet chairs are the art deco furniture pieces your dining room needs.

10. AllModern Tyrone Upholstered Arm Chair (set of 2), $1,246

Sit in style with this unique, woven pattern chair. Made with textured linen and faux leather, it can be used as a dining chair or desk chair.

11. The Inside Barrel Back Dining Chair in Rattan Solaire by CW Stockwell, $689

A simple and sleek barrel chair, this pick can be used in the dining room, living room, or bedroom.

The Best Art Deco Accent Chairs

1. CB2 Fitz Green Velvet Swivel Chair, $999

Designed by Australian furniture brand VUUE, this curved, channel-tufted art deco chair is a total eye-catcher.

2. Chairish Art Deco Streamline Modern Bauhaus Cantilever Chair, $1,995

A jaw-dropping design with a chrome frame and red upholstery, this chair is bound to be the center of attention in your home.

3. Roar & Rabbit Pleated Swivel Chair, $949-$1,099

While the colors, materials, and pleats are certainly art deco, the shape and legs feel decidedly midcentury, making it a perfect balance for those looking to toe the line between simplicity and luxury. Plus, you can take your pick from dozens of textiles and hues.

4. Etta Avenue Guernsey Wide Velvet Swivel Barrel Chair, $699

The bold gold-finish base of this square arm barrel chair would add instant sophistication to any living space. We especially love it in pairs of two for easy conversation and formal entertaining. And don't get us started on the open-back design.

5. Artechworks Curved Tufted Accent Chair, $304.99

The deco lines and decadent burnt orange velvet make this Amazon chair a foolproof statement piece in a living room or study. Ideal for lounging and yet totally sophisticated, you can't go wrong.

6. Rivet Sheena Glam Tufted Velvet Shell Chair, $174.25

A stunning yet affordable art deco find, this armrest-free shell chair from Amazon has a luxe look without a high-end price tag.

7. Safavieh Couture Doris Channel Tufted Velvet Club Chair, $609.99

The size of this bold blue art deco chair makes it ideal for lounging with a book or sipping cocktails. It's a swanky addition to a cozy corner in need of a bit of glitz and glamour.

8. Pasargad Home Concord Modern Lounge Chair, $924.99

The lustrous steel arms add an unexpectedly sophisticated touch to this art deco lounge chair, which we'd place in a living room or home office for a quintessential retro bent.

9. Willa Arlo Amit Wide Velvet Barrel Chair, $509.99

Smoky gray and bright gold make a stunning combination for this art deco chair. The rounded curves add that signature feminine style, while the negative space at the bottom keeps it from feeling heavy or overwhelming.

10. Crate and Barrel Alex Bordeaux Velvet Accent Chair, $1,199

With a high back (and wingback) silhouette and matching lumbar pillow, this velvet accent chair's wine red velvet takes elements from art deco into the modern age.

11. Angelo:Home Twila Scalloped Back Chair, $535.49

Available in electric purple, pink, and green, this velvet chair with a scalloped backrest and gold legs will brighten up any corner of your home.

12. 1stDibs Antique Art Deco Green Velvet Mohair Rolled Back Fringed Slipper Chair, $1,600

An absolute beauty, this antique slipper chair with a fringe skirt is the epitome of art deco design.

13. Jonathan Adler Goldfinger Lounge Chair, $1,850

This lounge-worthy chair mixes comfort and luxury with button-tufted velvet seating and a geometric gold frame.

14. Manhattan Comfort Paramount Velvet Accent Armchair, $646.15

With a polished brass frame and green/gray velvet upholstery, this 1920s-inspired chair has a modern but old glam touch.

