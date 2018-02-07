14 Comfy Lounge Chairs to Relax and Lay Back In

Finding the ideal chair for your afternoon lounging can feel like a monumental challenge. They're called ​lounge​ chairs, after all — not ​shift around uncomfortably​ chairs. Nothing's worse than too many angles, or a seat that's too hard, or even its opposite: cushions so darn plush you feel like you're flailing about on a cloud.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

While there isn't a massively extensive list of things to contemplate, you should definitely decide the size, shape, and feel of your ideal chair. Are you placing it in a little reading corner — after all, it's also called a reading chair — or do you want it to take up a larger part of your living space? In terms of your style preferences: Do you crave a complete reclining situation or something a bit more structured (and still comfy, of course)?

No matter your priorities, it's crucial to ensure the chair has an ergonomic design — meaning it's specifically crafted with comfort in mind. This means the headrest shouldn't be too low (your ability to lean back is key), the angles shouldn't be too sharp (no one wants something jabbing into their spine), and there shouldn't be a whole lot of exposed wood, rattan, or other hard materials in the sitting portion of the chair.

The good news is we've rounded up our 14 favorite lounge chairs that are just as chill-worthy as they are stylish. Whether you prefer to curl up, sit cross-legged, or stretch out, one of these ultra-comfy lounge chairs promises to be your perfect match.

Sold in both a rich olive and deep blueish-gray slate color, this modern chenille chair combines sleekness and coziness. With its deep and roomy seat, the Penn Chair is the perfect spot to curl up with a good book or your favorite TV show. It also rings up at a shockingly low price for such top-tier quality.

Looking to explore a pattern that's bold, but not too bold? The Florence Chaise could be your perfect fit. A top-rated product at Anthropologie, this oversize chair boasts the finest of materials — from a kiln-dried hardwood frame to feather blend seat cushions and three throw pillows. Cuddle up by yourself, or if you're feeling generous, you can easily squeeze a second person in there. (But no pressure.)

Advertisement

Instantly make your living room the most stylish space in the house with this ultra-cool, low-profile lounger. The curving silhouette and deep recline will make it nearly impossible to get up.

Can you believe this accent chair converts to a bed? Neither can we. Bring this affordable, modern, and minimalist design into a small space to seriously make the most of your square footage.

This accent chair designed with Studio McGee is just as comfortable as it is gorgeous. It also comes in a tan boucle version that we are equally obsessed with. Please note: The chair is on the petite side, so it would work best in a smaller sitting room or reading corner.

You can never go wrong with an Eames chair. Literally, never. While it's certainly an investment, this midcentury modern icon will be with you forever and ever.

Advertisement

If you love the look of the original Eames chair designed for Herman Miller but can't quite commit to the price point, this insanely similar swivel chair and ottoman set is the ultimate look for less.

Rustic meets midcentury in the best possible way. With its caramel faux-leather upholstery, semi-firm cushion, and wooden frame, this retro chair is the subtle statement every room craves.

Let's all please take a moment to appreciate this dreamy piece of furniture. Hop onto your own personal cloud when you sprawl out in this extra-large living room chair. This beauty features ivory textured weave fabric, a blonde-finished acacia plinth base, and a soft, yet structured curved silhouette.

This yummy chair is made from fabric that's soft as can be and also durable. Go for this light brown color or its ivory or chartreuse models.

Advertisement

We are always here for a little contrasting fabric moment. The dramatic juxtaposition between the rich, modern suede and the warm, inviting shearling is amplified by the suede-wrapped front legs and horn-shaped back legs.

We had to include another iconic, midcentury modern moment. American architect and furniture designer Florence Knoll requested "a chair that was like a basket full of pillows" and Saarinen surely delivered. This lifetime piece comes in either a polished chrome or black metal frame, with an assortment of upholstery options ranging from velvet to boucle to leather.

Get the look for less with Eternity Modern's Womb Chair reproduction, offered in nearly 100 fabrics to complement the black steel frame. Plus, this model includes the coordinating ottoman with metal legs and a plush footrest for ample comfort and style.

There's not a whole lot to discuss other than the fact that this is probably the most comfortable chair ever created. Reviewers rave about the blanket-like comfort of curling up in this unique, statement-making piece. If you're looking for something a bit more subtle, the model also comes in a stunning alabaster boucle fabric for less than half the price.

Advertisement

Styling Your Chair for Ultimate Comfort

A few final thoughts. While the chair itself is the most important element for comfort, accessorizing your chair with the right add-ons is also key. A plush throw blanket is a given, but accent pillows are a bit trickier. Sometimes they just get in the way and aren't actually very soft. So before committing to any added pillows, ensure the chair is big enough to fit you ​and​ the pillows comfortably.

Finally, filling the room or reading nook with other warm and welcoming accessories is crucial in attaining that overall cozy feel. Include a side table for your favorite snacks, beverages, books, or remote control. Ottomans surely never hurt, and a little reading light is ideal if you're looking to hunker down with your favorite author by your side. Basically, make this the space you'll never want to leave — your own personal haven in the safety of your home. If you ask us, there's not a whole lot better than that.