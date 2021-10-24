The Best Accent Chairs You Can Find on Amazon

Accent chairs have a special knack for elevating a room. Because they're relatively small compared to, say, a couch, they're a great way to play with bold shapes, hues, and textures without overwhelming your aesthetic. But if subdued minimalism is more your speed, accent chairs are ideal for that as well. A beautiful neutral chair can punctuate any pared-back look with a subtle yet compelling style that will quietly elevate a design from good to great.

Whether you're looking to enhance your space with a bold pop of color or anchor your look with a sophisticated silhouette, these are the very best accent chairs on Amazon for every type of interior enthusiast.

Best Glam Accent Chair

With its velvet upholstery and gilded legs, this accent chair is ideal for anyone looking to add a hint of glam goodness to their look. The barrel seat coupled with a plush cushion will keep you plenty comfortable, while the chair's versatile design can work just as well as an elegant dining chair as it would a living room accent.

Best Midcentury Accent Chair

This accent chair rocks the kind of beautiful bentwood frame for which midcentury furniture is so well known, along with sweeping curves and a unique three-legged design that will add visual intrigue to any look. Plus, it comes in both black and white hues, so it can slide seamlessly into all sorts of aesthetics.

Best Contemporary Accent Chair

This accent chair's contemporary shape is a no-fail way to add visual intrigue to your design. Made with a solid hardwood frame, the chair is as durable as it is sleek, and its swivel functionality means that you can easily reach for your cocktail or a cup of coffee while enjoying your latest read.

Best Minimal Accent Chair

With its airy, streamlined silhouette, this beauty is a stellar addition to any pared-back look. It comes in five neutral hues, ranging from ivory to black, and features thoughtful wood details on each arm, resulting in a look that's equal parts subtle and sophisticated.

Best Wingback Accent Chair

If you like the look of wingback chairs, then you'll want to add this accent chair to your cart ASAP. It comes in four different colors — two of the color options feature contrasting hues, while the other two come in solid colors, so there's a great option for everyone. Plus, the chair's deep-seated design makes it easy to get lost in your favorite book for hours.

Best Tufted Accent Chair

Tufted armchairs first gained popularity in the Victorian era, and the time-tested style is still popular in all kinds of homes today. With its tufts and nailhead accents, this chair pays homage to the iconic style while offering contemporary touches, like rounded edges and playful color options that make it fit right into the present day.

Best Rocking Accent Chair

Whether you're looking for a nursery accent chair to rock your little to sleep or you simply love the feeling of a good rocking chair, you can't go wrong with this comfy rocker. The uber-soft microfiber upholstery paired with a plush seat will keep you comfortable throughout late-night feeds, while the smooth, solid wood rocking legs will help lull your little one to sleep once they're nice and milk drunk.