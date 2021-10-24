The Best Accent Chairs You Can Find on Amazon

By Kelly Weimert October 24, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Accent chairs have a special knack for elevating a room. Because they're relatively small compared to, say, a couch, they're a great way to play with bold shapes, hues, and textures without overwhelming your aesthetic. But if subdued minimalism is more your speed, accent chairs are ideal for that as well. A beautiful neutral chair can punctuate any pared-back look with a subtle yet compelling style that will quietly elevate a design from good to great.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Whether you're looking to enhance your space with a bold pop of color or anchor your look with a sophisticated silhouette, these are the very best accent chairs on Amazon for every type of interior enthusiast.

Best Glam Accent Chair

With its velvet upholstery and gilded legs, this barrel chair will instantly make any space feel more glamorous.

AMAZON

Artechworks Modern Velvet Barrel Chair

$259.99

With its velvet upholstery and gilded legs, this accent chair is ideal for anyone looking to add a hint of glam goodness to their look. The barrel seat coupled with a plush cushion will keep you plenty comfortable, while the chair's versatile design can work just as well as an elegant dining chair as it would a living room accent.

Best Midcentury Accent Chair

With its curvaceous bentwood frame and and sleek silhouette, this midcentury-inspired stunner is a great addition to any home.

AMAZON

Belleze Black Midcentury Chair

$269.99

This accent chair rocks the kind of beautiful bentwood frame for which midcentury furniture is so well known, along with sweeping curves and a unique three-legged design that will add visual intrigue to any look. Plus, it comes in both black and white hues, so it can slide seamlessly into all sorts of aesthetics.

Best Contemporary Accent Chair

Sleek and contemporary, this chair is a great way to add visual intrigue to your look while offering a comfy place to sit.

AMAZON

Rivet Contemporary Swivel Chair

$355.81

This accent chair's contemporary shape is a no-fail way to add visual intrigue to your design. Made with a solid hardwood frame, the chair is as durable as it is sleek, and its swivel functionality means that you can easily reach for your cocktail or a cup of coffee while enjoying your latest read.

Best Minimal Accent Chair

With its pared-back design and warm neutral hue, this chair will slide seamlessly into virtually any aesthetic.

AMAZON

Sauder Boulevard Cafe Lounge Chair

$120.69

With its airy, streamlined silhouette, this beauty is a stellar addition to any pared-back look. It comes in five neutral hues, ranging from ivory to black, and features thoughtful wood details on each arm, resulting in a look that's equal parts subtle and sophisticated.

Best Wingback Accent Chair

This chair's deep-seated design is perfect perfect for long reading sessions with your favorite book.

AMAZON

Elle Decor Wingback Accent Chair

$343.99

If you like the look of wingback chairs, then you'll want to add this accent chair to your cart ASAP. It comes in four different colors — two of the color options feature contrasting hues, while the other two come in solid colors, so there's a great option for everyone. Plus, the chair's deep-seated design makes it easy to get lost in your favorite book for hours.

Advertisement

Best Tufted Accent Chair

With its tufted back and nailhead accents, this chair pays homage to its Victorian roots while offering contemporary touches that make it very of-the-now.

AMAZON

Rosevera Home Upholstered Accent Chair

$319.78

Tufted armchairs first gained popularity in the Victorian era, and the time-tested style is still popular in all kinds of homes today. With its tufts and nailhead accents, this chair pays homage to the iconic style while offering contemporary touches, like rounded edges and playful color options that make it fit right into the present day.

Best Rocking Accent Chair

This gorgeous rocking chair combines style and comfort to serve as a great accent anywhere from your nursery to your living room.

AMAZON

Tribesigns Rocking Chair

$249.99

Whether you're looking for a nursery accent chair to rock your little to sleep or you simply love the feeling of a good rocking chair, you can't go wrong with this comfy rocker. The uber-soft microfiber upholstery paired with a plush seat will keep you comfortable throughout late-night feeds, while the smooth, solid wood rocking legs will help lull your little one to sleep once they're nice and milk drunk.

Advertisement

Kelly Weimert

Kelly Weimert

Kelly is a full-time freelance writer, aspiring aerialist, and passionate interior design enthusiast. She's a regular contributor to design-centric publications like Apartment Therapy, The Spruce, and TexasLiving Magazine.

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy