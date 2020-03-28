The 7 Best Desks on Amazon for a Chic Home Office Setup

By Erin Lassner Updated  August 18, 2021
Oh, work-from-home — what a time! Cut through the monotony by spicing your space up with a new number. We sifted through every single page of desks to find the cutest ones. Here you go:

Best Faux Marble

The faux white marble finish is super easy to clean and effortlessly chic. The desk offers ample storage space, including a cubby in the back to hide your power strip.

White Marble Novogratz Computer Desk with Storage

$80.24

This simple desk with midcentury touches can easily be repurposed as a vanity or hall table if your work-from-home situation ends.

Sleekest Work Station

This desk will match with truly any space. The contrast between the tabletop and legs adds a little extra flair to this simplistic staple.

Zinus 47-Inch Jennifer Desk

$82.59

Looking for a more minimalist desk? Try this wood-topped table with a basic white frame.

Best Monochromatic Desk

Sometimes simplicity is the answer. This sleek desk comes in a variety of colors and will look perfect in any modern office space.

Ameriwood Home Delilah Parsons Desk

$79.89

This modern desk is undeniably cool.

Best Pop of Color

This super affordable option adds a little extra happiness to any space. It would work superbly in a small space due to its petite dimensions and bold statement.

Furinno Simplistic Study Table

$27.87

Why not add a bit of '80s pop to your home? This hot pink desk actually has the potential to look way more expensive in the right setting.

Most Elevated Design

This beauty looks so high-end. It's super easy to assemble and will truly elevate the look of any office space.

bonVIVO Massimo Glass and Bamboo Home Office Writing Desk

$159.00

We are loving the lines of this writing desk, plus the combo of wood and glass is a really nice touch.

Best Overall

This desk gives you so much bang for your buck. A beautiful design, ample storage space, and all at an incredibly affordable price — yes please.

Soges 47-Inch Trestle Desk

$99.99

The lines of this sleek desk give us architect office vibes.

Best Splurge

This desk in an absolute stunner. The single sheet of thick bent glass will leave anyone and everyone lusting over your work setup.

Neos Modern Furniture Bent Glass Desk

$514.43

If you want something minimal yet still sexy and impactful, try this bent glass desk.

Erin Lassner

Erin is Hunker's Associate Commerce Editor, covering all the latest shopping trends and deals. She was previously the Associate Editor for Damsel in Dior, and is on the everlasting mission to maximize the space in her studio apartment.

View Work
