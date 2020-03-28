The 7 Best Desks on Amazon for a Chic Home Office Setup

Oh, work-from-home — what a time! Cut through the monotony by spicing your space up with a new number. We sifted through every single page of desks to find the cutest ones. Here you go:

Best Faux Marble

This simple desk with midcentury touches can easily be repurposed as a vanity or hall table if your work-from-home situation ends.

Sleekest Work Station

Looking for a more minimalist desk? Try this wood-topped table with a basic white frame.

Best Monochromatic Desk

This modern desk is undeniably cool.

Best Pop of Color

Why not add a bit of '80s pop to your home? This hot pink desk actually has the potential to look way more expensive in the right setting.

Most Elevated Design

We are loving the lines of this writing desk, plus the combo of wood and glass is a really nice touch.

Best Overall

The lines of this sleek desk give us architect office vibes.

Best Splurge

If you want something minimal yet still sexy and impactful, try this bent glass desk.