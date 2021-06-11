These 13 Backyard Spaces Seen on Instagram Have Serious Charisma

Who doesn't love a dreamy backyard to spend time enjoying the warm summer weather or entertaining your favorite friends under the stars? These snaps we spotted on Instagram may inspire you to plan an outdoor soiree or perhaps even how to spend your next staycation. So, keep scrolling and picturing yourself dozing off in the perfect hammock.

1. This cozy backyard visualized by Lisa Della Dora proves you don't need endless space to create an enchanting atmosphere. The killer combo of white string lights and endless glowing candles is a whole mood.

2. We're loving this super chic spin on a barn with this modern pool house from Mowery Marsh. The sleek dark wood vibe with a mini bar and perfectly placed minimalist furniture is cocktail hour ready.

3. Is there anything better than finding the perfect place to just sit under a tree with a good book or to share a picnic? We love how this stunning set up for two by Manscapers NY has us thinking about all the simple things we love to do with the ones we love most in our backyards.

4. We're crushing on this idea of creating multiple levels and moods throughout an outdoor space. This inspired backyard from Brown Design Group does just that with drought resistant landscaping that surrounds different surfaces like decomposed granite, stone, and concrete.

5. Keeping things uncomplicated and making it all about the perfect throw pillows is key, don't you agree? Rustic wood framed chairs and a comfy couch are adorned with dreamy indigo pillows in this effortlessly chic backyard from Jenner Design Studio.

6. Deep charcoal tones add to the low key boho vibes in this super cool backyard design from Nicole Burrows. We love the layers of wicker and cane and the succulent filled planters.

7. This dreamy space at Masseria Moroseta in Italy makes dining al fresco extra fabulous. The simple farmhouse table, the gorgeous greenery, the gravel surface, the way it makes us all swoon. Who's ready for a dinner party pronto?

8. The classic brick patio gets a glamorous upgrade in the backyard of designer Mark Sike's home. Touches of topiary and a languid wisteria vine add to the elegance of this traditional space that has a touch of old Hollywood. Fancy an afternoon tea?

9. From the gorgeous native landscape by Nancy Goslee Power to the Italian inspired design by Suzanne Heinstein, this tranquil setting in Montecito has us wanting to spend our days and nights floating in the middle of this perfect California oasis.

10. We want our backyards to be all things, but keeping it uncluttered is key. This well planned out space in Montreal from Group Paramount just works. And all with enough to space to entertain, chill out, and even hang out in a hammock. We just love having options, don't you?

11. Living on a hillside sometimes means your backyard can be snug. Kathy Best cracked the code with this backyard deck that extends its look over a retaining wall to add extra atmosphere. We love a nook where great conversations can happen well beyond sunset.

12. Talk about having something to sink into. This swank sunken lounge surrounded by a stunning deck makes the absolute most of a smaller backyard in Brazil. Architect Alessandra Gibran has us rethinking a big outdoor sectional for some big hangouts.

13. This ultra charming back porch stopped us in our tracks while scrolling. We love the creative pop of color the tile brings to the space created by West of Main. The cozy couch, the rose vine, the charm galore. Raise your hand if you're ready to take all your afternoon naps here.