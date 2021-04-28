16 Sexiest Pools We’ve Ever Seen on Instagram

Looking for a quick getaway right this very moment? Dip into these photos of some seriously sexy swimming pools. These images are sure to inspire, whether you're dreaming of your next vacation or a backyard reno. It's eye candy for everyone.

1. The checkerboard pattern seen here provides a pop of pure style. Seen at the Casa Pueblo Boca Paila hotel in Tulum — can't you just picture you and your sweetie getting cozy on those double loungers?

2. Found on the Greek island of Santorini at the Rocabella Santorini Hotel & Spa, this pool boasts views that are beyond breathtaking.

3. If sleek and modern is for you, you'll love this gorgeous pool at the Olive Residence, visualized and designed by @channelbeju and @studiokage.

4. Grab a cool cocktail and pull up to this tropical beauty found at The River House in Bali.

5. Seen in Palm Springs, California and created by @lucasinterior, we love the blue tile next to the checkerboard deck. (Can you tell that we love a good checkerboard look?)

6. Back to Bali, this pool at La Cabane beckons sunset dips by candlelight.

7. Casa Marés — designed and developed by @berrowprojects in Sóller, Spain — is a backyard look we're pinning for our next dream home.

8. If space is an issue when wondering if you could add a pool to your outdoor space, find inspo in this Zen beauty at Casa Areca in Tulum, Mexico, created by @colab_tulum.

9. This pool at Castello di Vicarello (a castle hotel!) in Tuscany, Italy is situated right next to an olive grove. How dreamy is that?

10. This beautiful scene — inspired by a 17th-century Florentine villa — belongs to antiques dealer and interior designer @richardshapirostudiolo in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles.

11. We feel like it must smell like lavender or fresh herbs in the gorgeous gardens surrounding this spot at Hôtel Jardins Secrets in Nîmes, France.

12. Landscape architect @ed_hollander created this Hamptons home. The pool seamlessly appears to flow into the lawn.

13. Take a dip in this heavenly place found at El Fenn, a Marrakech boutique hotel in North Africa.

14. Back to the countryside of Tuscany, Italy, imagine sitting on the edge of this pool, with a glass of red wine in hand. All you need to do is book a stay at Podere San Bartolomeo, a charming Airbnb.

15. Talk about a "wow" design by @darllon.richard! This pool at Fairmont Maldives is built right to the end of the beach. You certainly won't be bumping into anyone while swimming in this beauty.