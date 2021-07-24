11 Over-the-Top Pool Floats That Will End Your Pandemic Blues

It's summer, it's hot, and that means those of us who have access to pools are suiting up for days spent floating in the sunshine. Whether you're attempting to DIY a luxury pool or are heading for a pool near you (or, perhaps, the beach), there's one purchase you're probably making: a pool float. From the massive and funky to the sleek and timeless, pool floats are far from a thing of the past.

Advertisement

In fact, research shows that demand has only increased for pool floats, with the pool floats market valued in the billions as of this year. Companies like Funboy and Intex are dominating the market, and while pool floats for kids do tend to be a ​bit​ more popular, adults are clearly making the investment into floats of our own. And rightfully so after the year we've had.

If you're in the market for a fun, over-the-top pool float, we found some of our favorites so you can finally land that FOMO-worthy summer Instagram photo.

For all your on-the-water disco party needs.

The pearl can be removed and used as a beach ball!

A tube filled with glitter. What more could you ask for?

Advertisement

It's Barbie, after all.

You and your bestie can each sit on a yolk for some quality pool time.

While this one is a lot less colorful than the others, it is $850. Over the top, indeed!

If you get eight slices, you can create an entire floating pie.

Adding legs really takes a flamingo pool float to the next level.

Advertisement

Who's ready to ride?

A whopping eight people can comfortably float on this "island."

For the royalty in your life.