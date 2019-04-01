This Target Brand Has Every Summertime Essential — and Prices Start at $1

By Erin Lassner Updated  July 13, 2021
Who else is obsessed with oversized pool floats and bright patterned towels that seem to be everywhere right now? They really can make any adult feel like a kid again. But turns out, they can also be super pricey. Enter: Sun Squad. This Target in-house brand has the trendiest summer gear at killer prices. Like seriously — you're going to want everything.

From popsicle inflatables to portable loungers, get ready to get playful.

1. Sun Squad Popsicle Lounge Float with Glitter, $15

This adorable float is the perfect addition to any pool or lake day. It's long enough to fully sprawl out and bask in the sun.

2. Sun Squad Cactus Icon Printed Beach Towel, $10

Bring the desert to the beach with this iconic cactus towel. It pretty much screams "Palm Springs summer!"

3. Sun Squad Chaise Lounge Palm, $25

This lounger holds you up in just the right position to sip your beverage. And the bonus cupholder makes it all the more convenient.

4. Sun Squad Picnic Blanket, $20

This sweet blanket comes in a variety of patterns — like stripes, leaves, and tie dye — and can be easily carried in its attached pouch.

5. Sun Squad Folding Portable Beach Lounger, $20

Enjoy all the convenience of a folding beach chair with all the comfort of a full length lounger. So basically this lounger just one-upped every beach chair ever.

6. Sun Squad Flamingo and Crab Striped Beach Towel Set, $20

Sun Squad nails a cheeky pattern. This set of two is made for you and your favorite beach bum.

7. Sun Squad Rainbow Beach Ball, $5

You and your pals will love playing oceanside with this charming little beach ball. The inflatable rainbow within the outer layer makes for the coolest effect.

8. Sun Squad Plastic Cactus Beverage Dispenser, $10

Tired of running into the house over and over just to remake your favorite poolside drink? Whip up a batch all in one go with this 2 gallon desert-themed dispenser.

9. Sun Squad "Be Kind" Doormat, $13

It's easy to replace your doormat seasonally when it's this affordable. But hey — "Be Kind" surely works all year round.

10. Sun Squad Towel Top Pool Float, $30

The rave reviews of this pool float say it all. It's also deceptively massive. One reviewer even said it's the size of their queen bed.

