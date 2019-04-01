This Target Brand Has Every Summertime Essential — and Prices Start at $1

Who else is obsessed with oversized pool floats and bright patterned towels that seem to be everywhere right now? They really can make any adult feel like a kid again. But turns out, they can also be super pricey. Enter: Sun Squad. This Target in-house brand has the trendiest summer gear at killer prices. Like seriously — you're going to want everything.

From popsicle inflatables to portable loungers, get ready to get playful.

This adorable float is the perfect addition to any pool or lake day. It's long enough to fully sprawl out and bask in the sun.

Bring the desert to the beach with this iconic cactus towel. It pretty much screams "Palm Springs summer!"

This lounger holds you up in just the right position to sip your beverage. And the bonus cupholder makes it all the more convenient.

This sweet blanket comes in a variety of patterns — like stripes, leaves, and tie dye — and can be easily carried in its attached pouch.

Enjoy all the convenience of a folding beach chair with all the comfort of a full length lounger. So basically this lounger just one-upped every beach chair ever.

Sun Squad nails a cheeky pattern. This set of two is made for you and your favorite beach bum.

You and your pals will love playing oceanside with this charming little beach ball. The inflatable rainbow within the outer layer makes for the coolest effect.

Tired of running into the house over and over just to remake your favorite poolside drink? Whip up a batch all in one go with this 2 gallon desert-themed dispenser.

It's easy to replace your doormat seasonally when it's this affordable. But hey — "Be Kind" surely works all year round.

The rave reviews of this pool float say it all. It's also deceptively massive. One reviewer even said it's the size of their queen bed.