When you can't invest in an above or in-ground pool, an inflatable pool is the next best thing. Not only are they more affordable, but they're low-maintenance, easy to install, and ideal for small backyards. But it turns out inflatable pools can be used for more than a refreshing summertime dip and can be the perfect hack for a cozy outdoor movie night.

Advertisement

We've spotted the inflatable pool movie night on social media and it's safe to say, we're obsessed. All you need is an inflatable pool, blankets, and pillows to create a little oasis that you can snuggle up in to watch a movie outside or gaze up at the stars.

Check out a few of our top picks to help you recreate this inflatable pool movie night hack this summer, below.

You can't have an inflatable pool hack without the pool. Funboy always has unique designs but we're especially loving this Ibiza-inspired pick.

These textured fringe throw pillows from Target can go with any inflatable pool setup.

Line the inside of your inflatable pool with a full body pillow for maximum comfort.

Advertisement

Create a soft base with a plush comforter or two.

Top off your inflatable pool lounge with a lightweight throw blanket to wrap yourself in.

Layer an outdoor rug — like this round jute option — under your pool to make it a little more cozy.

Add a side table by your inflatable pool cocoon for all of your movie night snacks and drinks.