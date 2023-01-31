9 Washable Rugs You Can Clean With Ease

It seems like a no-brainer: The items you use the most should be simple to clean. That's certainly the case for things like plates, towels, and bedding, which can be easily thrown in the washing machine. But one category that's missing from that list? Washable rugs.

No matter where they are, from kitchens to entryways to bedrooms, area rugs are one of the most high-traffic decor pieces in any home, and yet they're often notoriously difficult, expensive, and time-consuming to clean. If vacuuming and spot cleaning won't do the trick, steam cleaning is typically required to fully remove stains and refresh the look of your rug — unless you own a machine-washable rug.

Whether you're fighting kid spills, pet hair, or just everyday wear and tear, purchasing washable rugs can make your life (and cleaning routine) significantly easier and leave your home looking and feeling refreshed. Ahead, see our top picks for washable rugs made for walking, crawling, and more.

The Best Washable Rugs

You can't go wrong with this plush-pile, Moroccan-style washable rug from West Elm. The Anisa rug perfectly captures a boho look and feel with its neutral cream color and subtle pattern. Made from a durable, machine-washable blend, it's ideal for any of the high-traffic areas in your home.

Checkerboard is a timeless design, but in the last few years, it's taken the design world (and Instagram) by storm, especially in the area rug department. If you've been chasing the look of a black and white checkered rug but hoping to find an option that's affordable and easy to clean, add this reversible option to your Amazon cart ASAP.

Spillproof, nontoxic, and hypoallergenic, oh my. This stylish washable area rug (and included cushioned rug pad) from Tumble does it all, boasting a fun mismatched shape design. The muted pastel color palette means it'll work in any space, from a nursery to a bedroom and beyond.

When it comes to washable rugs, jute may seem like an instant no-go as a result of its woven texture. Luckily, nuLOOM figured out how to recreate the look and vibe in a machine-wash-friendly format.

Get the look of a beautiful Persian rug without the price tag and cleaning hassle. This one by Artistic Weavers captures the same gorgeous essence but is made from a low-pile, machine-woven polyester that can be easily machine washed. Talk about an instant living room upgrade.

Like navy blue, green often acts as a neutral hue in your home or wardrobe, making it a foolproof choice for a rug. We love this one from Revival, which features a textured design and earthy green tone. Did we mention it's sustainably made from recycled materials?

Bring a burst of color to any high-traffic area, including an outdoor space, with this washable area rug by Linon Home Decor. It features a bold wave and shape pattern and a vibrant orange, pink, and purple color palette. Bonus: It's UV fade-resistant and includes a nonslip backing.

Jonathan Adler is known for his show-stopping design choices and endlessly playful nature. Now, thanks to a collab with the popular washable rug brand Ruggable, you can invite his designs into your home in a big way: with water- and stain-resistant area rugs. This one features a mesmerizing serpent graphic and comes with a rug pad.

Step inside your home and onto this stylish machine-washable floor mat from Pottery Barn. Perfectly sized for an entryway or mudroom (or even right outside your door), this slip-resistant, low-profile rug is made from nylon and backed by black nitrile rubber.

