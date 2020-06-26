The Best Steam Cleaners for Every Type of Floor and Fabric

Image Credit: ymgerman/iStock/GettyImages

Vacuum cleaners, mops, and Swiffers are great for regular maintenance, but there comes in a time in every floor's life when it really needs a good steam cleaning to regain its original luster. Once mostly used by professionals, steam mops and cleaners are now much more widely available and affordable than they used to be. But not every steam cleaner is worth your hard-earned money, and not every option provides a deep clean for every type of surface.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Below, we outline the best steam cleaners on Amazon for every type of need and budget, so you can get your floors, upholstery, and other surfaces in tip-top shape in no time.

Best Overall

This multi-purpose steam cleaner is durable, easy to use, and only requires tap water, allowing you to clean up messes and sanitize virtually any area without the use of harsh chemicals.

The cleaner heats up to 275 degrees in just seven minutes and kills 99.9% of the bacteria and viruses on any surface it touches. It also comes with an 18-piece kit that includes extension tubes, nylon brushes, microfiber pads, a window tool, and other attachments that allow you to clean everything from tile and grout to furniture and floors.

Best Value

Easy on the budget and tough on germs, this 12-in-1 cleaner is designed to help you clean floors with ease, whether it's hardwood, vinyl, tiles, and carpets. You can also use it to steam clothes or polish up your mirrors, giving you a major bang for your buck.

The device comes with multiple attachments to meet various cleaning needs in addition to microfiber mop pads that are gentle on sensitive surfaces. The pads are also machine washable, so you can reuse 'em without having to purchase regular replacements.

Best for Carpets

When your carpet has seen better days, this heavy-duty steam cleaner has your back. Featuring a 48-ounce water tank and an eight-minute heat-up time, the device can sanitize your carpets and upholstery quickly, and it can do so without the use of chemicals thanks to its hot, pressurized technology.

And while it's definitely among the top-rated steam cleaners for carpets, the device can also eliminate grease, stains, and mold from materials and surfaces like granite, laminate, stainless steel, and grout.

Advertisement

Best for Hardwood Floors

Have your hardwood floors and tiles cleaned and covered with the BISSELL PowerFresh Steam Mop. The steam mop sanitizes sealed hardwood floors without using damaging or harsh chemicals. With a scrubber, the mop can get through tough (and even sticky) messes, along with multiple steam settings and swivel steering.

Best for Upholstery

For spot-cleaning upholstery, rugs, and carpets, it doesn't get much better than this portable cleaner. The device uses a combination of powerful suctioning and scrubbing to remove embedded dirt, stains, and other grime.

The handheld cleaner comes with a special tool for pet stains, a stair tool, and a trial size of the brand's cleaning formula designed to tackle ground-in dirt and stains. And at only 13 pounds, it's easy to take any and everywhere that could benefit from a thorough cleaning.