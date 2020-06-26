The Best Steam Cleaners for Every Type of Floor and Fabric

By Pauline Lacsamana Updated  October 29, 2021
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.
Image Credit: ymgerman/iStock/GettyImages

Vacuum cleaners, mops, and Swiffers are great for regular maintenance, but there comes in a time in every floor's life when it really needs a good steam cleaning to regain its original luster. Once mostly used by professionals, steam mops and cleaners are now much more widely available and affordable than they used to be. But not every steam cleaner is worth your hard-earned money, and not every option provides a deep clean for every type of surface.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

Below, we outline the best steam cleaners on Amazon for every type of need and budget, so you can get your floors, upholstery, and other surfaces in tip-top shape in no time.

Best Overall

The Dupray steam cleaner is a multifunctional option is easy to use and only requires tap water to clean and sanitize without harsh chemicals. It heats up to 275 degrees in a matter of minutes and comes with an 18-piece kit with extra tools to keep your floors looking spotless.

AMAZON

Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner

$149.78

This multi-purpose steam cleaner is durable, easy to use, and only requires tap water, allowing you to clean up messes and sanitize virtually any area without the use of harsh chemicals.

The cleaner heats up to 275 degrees in just seven minutes and kills 99.9% of the bacteria and viruses on any surface it touches. It also comes with an 18-piece kit that includes extension tubes, nylon brushes, microfiber pads, a window tool, and other attachments that allow you to clean everything from tile and grout to furniture and floors.

Best Value

This 12-in-1 steam cleaner is designed for hardwood, vinyl, tiles, and carpets, making it useful for practically every area of your home. It can also be used keep your clothes wrinkle-free and to clean up your mirrors. Plus, the cleaning pads are reusable and washable.

AMAZON

ThermaPro 12-in-1 Steam Cleaner

$114.10

Easy on the budget and tough on germs, this 12-in-1 cleaner is designed to help you clean floors with ease, whether it's hardwood, vinyl, tiles, and carpets. You can also use it to steam clothes or polish up your mirrors, giving you a major bang for your buck.

The device comes with multiple attachments to meet various cleaning needs in addition to microfiber mop pads that are gentle on sensitive surfaces. The pads are also machine washable, so you can reuse 'em without having to purchase regular replacements.

Best for Carpets

Carpets can be tough to clean, but not with a cleaner like this heavy-duty option from McCulloch. It has a spacious, 48-ounce water tank and can heat up in only eight minutes. With only water, it can sanitize carpets and upholstery in no time.

AMAZON

McCulloch Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner

$139.99

When your carpet has seen better days, this heavy-duty steam cleaner has your back. Featuring a 48-ounce water tank and an eight-minute heat-up time, the device can sanitize your carpets and upholstery quickly, and it can do so without the use of chemicals thanks to its hot, pressurized technology.

And while it's definitely among the top-rated steam cleaners for carpets, the device can also eliminate grease, stains, and mold from materials and surfaces like granite, laminate, stainless steel, and grout.

Advertisement

Best for Hardwood Floors

Clean hardwood floors and tiles with this Bissell steam mop. It gets rid of 99.9% of germs and bacteria and has a convenient scrubber for extra tough messes. With multiple steam settings, you can clean surfaces without chemicals. It also has a removable water tank for easy refills.

AMAZON

BISSELL PowerFresh Steam Mop

$92.69

Have your hardwood floors and tiles cleaned and covered with the BISSELL PowerFresh Steam Mop. The steam mop sanitizes sealed hardwood floors without using damaging or harsh chemicals. With a scrubber, the mop can get through tough (and even sticky) messes, along with multiple steam settings and swivel steering.

Best for Upholstery

Use a portable cleaner — like the BISSELL SpotClean — to clean small stains and messes, whether they're on your sofa, carpet, or curtains. It has powerful suction and also scrubs to remove dirt and grime from upholstery. At only 13 pounds, you can maneuver the cleaner with ease.

AMAZON

BISSELL SpotClean Portable Professional Cleaner

$164.79

For spot-cleaning upholstery, rugs, and carpets, it doesn't get much better than this portable cleaner. The device uses a combination of powerful suctioning and scrubbing to remove embedded dirt, stains, and other grime.

The handheld cleaner comes with a special tool for pet stains, a stair tool, and a trial size of the brand's cleaning formula designed to tackle ground-in dirt and stains. And at only 13 pounds, it's easy to take any and everywhere that could benefit from a thorough cleaning.

Advertisement

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline Lacsamana

Pauline is Hunker’s Associate Commerce Editor. She covers all things home and shopping, whether it's the next must-have product launch or a roundup of the best home and decor sales. You can reach out to her at pauline.lacsamana@hunker.com.

Connect on LinkedIn
By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy