Where to Buy a Green Area Rug

We are all for bringing more greenery into the home. Whether it's through a whimsical hanging plant, an air-purifying shower plant, or even a simple green rug, this color exudes a natural sense of calmness that creates a happy and serene space. So if it hasn't yet become clear, we are all in favor of adding a green rug into your home. To aid in the search, we rounded up our top 20 on the market. From solids to intricate patterns and everything in between, here are the best green rugs to shop now.

Solid Rugs

This olive jute rug from Revival is an absolute classic that's sold in a variety of sizes to perfectly suit any room.

This handmade wool rug is just as cozy as it is stunning. The unique green shade is statement-making without being overly loud.

If you're seeking out a deep green rug, this one's for you. It is hand-braided in Colombia from sustainable all-natural plant fiber.

There are very few things better than a large, cozy shag rug. The fading, worn edges, and variation from rug to rug add character and a vintage-inspired touch to this beauty.

Intricately Patterned Rugs

This vintage Persian rug is a true work of art. The unique pistachio green shade elevates this hand-tufted wool creation along with its tassels, maroon detailing, and traditional Parda pattern. It comes in a variety of shapes and sizes.

This 100% wool rug will look perfect in a traditional living room. Its bold pattern is softened by its muted shades of green.

If you're looking to play with some color, this top-rated Anthropologie rug is a go. Its blend of cotton and viscose is quite suitable for high-traffic areas.

It's no surprise that this hand-knotted rug is a Williams Sonoma bestseller. Inspired by classic Heriz carpets of 19th-century Persia, the medallions, vines, and geometric border are perfectly complemented by the green, turquoise, brown, and beige color scheme.

Abstract Patterned Rugs

It's difficult to properly convey the magnificence of this Moroccan sheep rug. It's carefully crafted in the Atlas Mountains and each rug is made to order.

Have you seen the dreamy collaboration between designer Sarah Sherman Samuel and Lulu and Georgia? The classic geometric grid takes on an abstract nature with the hand drawn lines and small accents throughout.

Another handmade Moroccan rug crafted with wool from the high Atlas Mountains, this deep green carpet is extra soft and warm from the sheep's living conditions.

Geometric Rugs

This durable flatweave rug features a bold and intricate geometric pattern that still manages to be neutral and won't overwhelm a space.

This barely-there pattern is perfect for people who often gravitate towards solid colors.

This affordable and trendy checkerboard rug is fun, fresh, and modern.

Color Block Rugs

This is more than just a pretty rug. It's also stain-resistant, making it a perfect choice for homes with pets and kiddos.

Honeydew green, seafoam green, emerald green, camel, and bone beige come together beautifully in this OEKO-TEX certified cotton square rug.

Both comfortable and durable, this contemporary carpet is a green lover's dream.

Outdoor Rugs

Whether it's on your outdoor patio or in your charming sitting room, this intricate multi-color rug will spark conversation (and compliments). It's also shockingly affordable.

This durable polypropylene rug is a patterned piece that's still incredibly neutral. It's also easy to clean and comes in three sizes.

This rug makes us want to have a pool party. Spark joy in your backyard with a rug that's not only the color of nature but whose design mirrors it, too.

