The 23 Best Yellow Rugs to Brighten Your Space

It's pretty evident that yellow is the color of joy. It's warm, energizing, and is actually a whole lot more versatile than one may think. And when it comes to yellow rugs, they can truly make a space. In fact, we are huge fans. But there are a few things to watch out for. Firstly, while this likely doesn't come as a shock, yellow can be quite overpowering if not implemented correctly. That's why we love yellow rugs that also incorporate rich browns and beiges, as they almost feel like deeper shades of mustard that therefore blend so effortlessly. They truly are a match made in heaven.

Solid rugs are a bit trickier, however. While not impossible, monochromatic yellow carpets are tough to properly execute. Patterned yellow rugs feature other colors that tone them down, but when the rug is solid, it's best to stick with something that leans more toward mustard or is crafted from textured wool that can help soften the intensity of the shade. That brings us to the final warning: Yellow rugs can easily look cheap, more so than blue or green carpets, for example. Especially when shopping online, it's crucial to check out the material, texture, and reviews since yellow often photographs differently than it looks in person. The good news? We did the legwork for you. From abstract shag rugs to two-tone geometric carpets, here are 23 yellow rugs that are truly obsession-worthy.

Abstract Patterned Area Rugs

The organic tones and earthy shades are a subtle way to welcome yellow into the home.

Dusty rose, walnut brown, and camel shine against the deep mustard in this made-to-order work of art.

Here, we have the perfect abstract take on a tiger-striped pattern.

This handmade Moroccan rug from Etsy is one of the most unique pieces we've seen in a while.

Up the coziness level with this plush, hand-tufted wool carpet.

Woven in a small village in Oaxaca, the camel material is actually a very rare shade of naturally existing raw wool.

Handwoven by Berber women in the Atlas mountains, this rug is one that'll last a lifetime. Plus, it comes in a wide variety of sizes, all the way up to 14 feet by 20 feet.

This light yellow carpet has the most stunning and intricate tassels that you need to zoom in on to truly appreciate.

Solid Area Rugs

If you're looking for an affordable, solid rug with a beautiful woven texture, look no further than this jute and cotton rug by Rugs USA.

Searching for even more texture and some tassels for detail? This shaggy rug from Urban is where it's at.

This bright shade of citron will add such happiness to your space, while its slightly weathered look still keeps it cool. Plus, it's so comfortable that you'll want to sleep on the floor.

Intricately Patterned Area Rugs

Rich jewel tones blend with a strong yellow to create this carpet that looks much more expensive than it actually is.

Gray and yellow make such an ideal color combo. Plus, the shades of ivory, light brown, and beige tone down this statement-making rug.

Match this Turkish rug with other bold colors or add it to an otherwise neutral space for a little pop.

This striking indoor area rug shows off all the beautiful deep hues of yellow.

Light yellow and amber combine to give you the full spectrum of this magical color.

Geometric Area Rugs

It doesn't get much more unique than this Illusion Rug from Anthro.



Hop on the checkerboard trend with this ultra-affordable modern area rug from Urban Outfitters.

You can never go wrong with stripes. This rug may be yellow, but it's actually pretty neutral.

Color Block Area Rugs

We love a gradient moment. And here we have one at its finest.

If you like the look of a solid rug but want a little extra something-something, this one's for you.

Outdoor Area Rugs

Emulate the sunshine with this textured, flatweave classic.

Just as lovely indoors as it is outdoors.