Where to Buy a Blue Area Rug

Oftentimes, we find ourselves shopping for something pretty darn general: the comfiest living room couch, the softest sheets, or the best area rug. Other times, we know exactly what we want and just need a bit of a push in the right direction. Enter your guide to the best blue rugs. You've already narrowed down the color — that's a solid 80% of the work. Now we're here to help you with the final 20%. Organized by material, this list offers our favorite blue rugs in every shade, size, and style. From minimalist to maximalist and solid to patterned, here is your ultimate guide to finding the perfect blue rug.

Blue Rugs by Material

It's common to organize rugs by home decor style, but we've instead opted to categorize them by material. This is for two key reasons. Firstly, the lines can get pretty blurred between rug styles, and many models can't be categorized as one or the other. Secondly, rug material isn't always taken into consideration as much as it should be. It's critical in determining the rug's durability, lifespan, price point, aesthetic, and cleaning method. We've provided a little insight on each material, but be sure to take a look at our comprehensive rug material guide for the full low-down on both natural and synthetic materials from Sharon Gautschi, VP of merchandising at Rugs Direct.

Wool Rugs

Wool is one of our favorite materials for rugs. Wool is durable, easy to care for, and perfect for high-traffic areas, like entryways and family rooms.

Opt for a navy rug with other neutrals.The deep blue, black, and shades of beige are easy to match, while still adding a pop of design.

The change in texture serves as its very own design while remaining monochromatic.

Can't pick a shade of blue? Go with this gradient beauty from Anthropologie.

Silk and Silk-Blend Rugs

Silk rugs are known for their beautiful sheen and luxurious look, but they're not recommended for high foot traffic areas since they stain easily and need to be professionally cleaned.

The hand-knotted silk offers a unique two-toned effect.

The detailed border of this silk and wool-blend rug adds a special element to this otherwise simple design.

Also available in cobalt blue for a bolder approach, this hand-knotted silk area rug is sold in a variety of shapes and sizes.

Cotton Rugs

Cotton is affordable, durable, and an environmentally friendly pick.

This makes an excellent kitchen sink or bath mat.

Boho meets modern in this geometric design by Revival.

Handwoven in India, this rich indigo rug is soft, geometric, and features a pretty fringed border.

Jute Rugs

This eco-friendly option has a natural and relaxed look, but isn't always the most durable.

This navy 100% jute rug adds nice texture to your space with it's 1/4-inch thickness and braided construction.

The addition of a small amount of wool adds a softness not normally found in jute rugs.

We love this dark blue, fine weave rug since it collects less dust and debris than other jute options.

Cowhide and Sheepskin Rugs

Strikingly beautiful, these natural material rugs are ideal as accent pieces or in low-trafficked areas.

Add a Scandi touch to your space with this sheepskin rug in a muted blue shade.

It doesn't get much cooler than navy blue-dyed cowhide.

Handmade from premium hair-on cowhide, this luxe chevron area rug is an investment that will receive compliment after compliment.

Polypropylene Rugs

These rugs are stain-resistant and rather durable; however, heavy furniture can easily leave marks.

The perfect addition to your boho or Scandi living room.

Clean and simple, this fluffy blue area rug is remarkably affordable.

This geometric area rug will hold up either indoor or outdoors, exhibiting the durability of polypropylene.

Polyester Rugs

Polyester rugs are soft, comfortable, and affordable, but aren't incredibly resistant to damage.

Add character to your living space with this pretty pastel rug from Rifle Paper Co.

Who said kitchen mats have to be boring?

This non-slip strawberry rug may very well be the cutest piece on the list.

Viscose Rugs

Viscose has a similar look to silk, but often rings up at a much happier price point and tends to be more durable. However, viscose rugs don't hold up well against water as the synthetic fibers break down rather easily.

This viscose area rug pulls inspiration from Scandinavian textiles.

Eclectic meets elegant in this showstopper by Lulu and Georgia.

Go for chevron but make it subtle.

Where to Shop for Blue Rugs

​Machine washable:​ Ruggable

​Modern and minimalist:​ AllModern, Nordic Knots

