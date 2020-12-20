15 Stylishly Cool Bath Mats That Will Give Your Bathroom a Much-Needed Refresh

Bath mats were once little more than a simple, rectangular landing pad that we placed by the shower door or alongside the tub. These days, they've become certifiable design moments, primed to transform even the snooziest part of the bathroom. Vivid colors and ultra-soft textures aside, it's the vibrant array of patterns and unique shapes that set modern options apart from the rest.

Peruse any home decor shop and you'll be surprised at the sheer number of options out there. From no-frills to intricately patterned and downright abstract, there's something for everyone's style and space. Ahead, you'll find 15 oh-so-stylish bath mats that will help dress up your floors in a snap.

For those who prefer that their bathroom staples double as art, Cold Picnic's abstract pieces won't disappoint. Made from 100% certified organic cotton, this loop pile rug is not only ultra-soft and fluffy, but its jade green hue and graphic design leave little else to be desired.

Waffle linens have increasingly grown in popularity as of late and there's no better way to get in on the trend than with a bathroom mat that emulates the concept. This understated yet totally swoon-worthy option is available in seven muted colors and a luxuriously textured finish.

If you're in need of a little more coverage than what the standard bath mat allows, consider a runner. This sage green option features a high pile shag (which means it's super absorbent) as well as a tufted diamond pattern and fringed edges.

Add a little bit of charm to your powder room with this crochet trimmed, circular bath mat. The bonus detailing doesn't take away from the rug's absorbent and comfortable cotton terry, making it both practical and pretty.

While globally-inspired or vintage area rugs might be trending in the bathroom, they're not exactly the most sensible option. Not to mention, the fact that repeatedly stepping on one with wet feet is probably not great for wool. Cue this plush landing pad from Anthropologie, which gives form and function a new meaning thanks to the colorfully intricate design.

For a subtle yet impactful approach, go for a neutral option, much like this affordable textured bath mat from H&M. While monochromatic, its geometric detailing and fringed ends extend plenty of character and charm.

Part bath mat, part accent piece, this looped weave cotton rug from MINNA is prime for bringing a fresh dose of character to your space, whether in front of the sink or tub. Its design is inspired by Mexican architect Luis Barragan's work, boasting a warm terra cotta hue, deep navy, or soft cream that are all naturally derived.

For an ultra-soft bath mat, look no further than Brooklinen's long-tufted pile design. Its dense composition will feel like a plush underfoot layer while the rich graphite hue will instantly elevate whatever color scheme you're working with. Bonus points for the fact that it's machine washable, too.

Quiet Town is no stranger to the bathroom decor game — the brand's shower curtains alone are covetable enough. Needless to say, the mats are right on par, donning the brand's signature color-blocked designs with abstract prints and plenty of personality to boot. This flatweave, cotton kilim rug is inspired by the palette of the Arizona desert and is handwoven in India.

A bath mat can be just as important as any other piece of bathroom decor. The key is to choose something that will complement your style all while lending a refined layer to your space. Enter this dense, durable, ultra-absorbent, sheepskin-inspired rug from Pottery Barn that exudes effortless cool while remaining unbelievably cozy.

If you're looking to evoke a spa-like vibe in your bathroom, this affordable Amazon find is a surefire way to do it. While teak and bamboo are two of the most common materials used for this type of bath mat, hinoki — a native Japanese wood that's soft to the touch and lighter in color — is a more luxurious option. Either way, the simplicity of the wooden slats combined with a water-resistant finish (which also makes it non-slip), are the reasons why this item a must-have. Just keep in mind, if water on the floor becomes an issue, you might want to add a small towel underneath.

Ultra-soft and easy on the eyes, this tri-colored, tufted bath mat is exactly what we'd want to sink our feet into after a good soak. Featuring splashes of sage and rusty orange, it's a simple way to introduce a hint of warmth to an otherwise all-white space.

If you're all about texture and easy care when it comes to your bath rug, this classic staple is the one for you. With its chunky loop construction, luxurious feel, and super absorbent quality, it's guaranteed to perform. Plus, select from 30 striking colors and five sizes.

This certified organic cotton mat was made to reinvent your bathroom floor and lend a cozy touch of comfort. The vibrant half-moon motifs are a foolproof method for ushering in a hint of pattern without overwhelming your space.

Customize your new mat over and over again. Use the vintage-inspired, vinyl hexagon tiles to make endless patterns and phrases. Shower time never felt so fun.