10 Green Bathroom Backsplash Ideas That Are Simply Gorgeous

Thinking about adding some colorful design ideas to your all-white or super neutral bathroom? You can go with paint on the cabinetry or a DIY wallpaper for a refresh, but we've been seeing some amazing green bathroom backsplashes that are truly gorgeous.

The thing about this hue is, almost every shade — from pretty pastels like seafoam to deep teal, aqua, or emerald green — works in the bathroom. And color variations aside, there are so many tempting backsplash tile looks to complement your interior design.

Here are 10 of our favorite green bathroom backsplash ideas to get you started.

Square ceramic wall tiles are often seen in older homes, but the look can be modern, too. Mix shades of light and dark green in your washroom for a fresh take on a mosaic shower wall backsplash. A matte black faucet like the one shown here will keep things looking on-trend, too.

2. Keep things neutral with a sage subway tile backsplash.

Classic subway tiles never go out of style. The light sage green ones in both the shower and above the bathroom countertop create a soothing effect in this space from Elisabeth Roberts. The installation makes everything feel like a lush spa.

3. Go with a minty fresh midcentury look.

We love an unexpected design in the bathroom, and this mix of patterns, color, and home decor from 2LG Studio truly takes the cake. The combo of a classic mint green wall and black vessel sinks packs a midcentury modern bathroom punch. And the retro bathroom floor tile completes the look.

4. Bring in a coastal vibe.

This space featuring shell-shaped, dark green bathroom tile from Mercury Mosaics has us dreaming of a vacation by the sea. The rich tone adds just the right splash of color in this otherwise neutral space. Try a DIY on your own bathroom wall with some stick-on tiles in your favorite shade of green.

5. Try a deep dreamy teal in a small space.

Create a whole mood in your bathroom with some deep teal tiles like these. The chevron pattern with dark grout will look especially stunning and create major impact in a small bathroom or powder room.

6. Combine pink accents with green mosaic tiles.

We love that Morrocan-style mosaic and zellige tiles are multi-tonal, which creates a shimmering effect. The green mosaics in this space from Studio DIY take the bathroom vanity with pink vessel sinks to a whole other dimension. The color combo is completely unexpected.

7. Add some drama with deep shades of forest green.

These gorgeous subway wall tiles from Mercury Mosaics are surprisingly neutral. Each one features a unique shade of forest green with gold and brown undertones. The finished product creates interest and is the perfect spot to mount a natural wood shelf for your toiletries.

8. Stick with classic ceramics.

This old-school look with light green ceramic tiles stands the test of time. Have a bathroom that feels tired or dated? Skip all the pricey home improvement, and lean into what's unique about the space. Embrace that classic look, and simply add modern touches like a black faucet and plants. We love how truly charming this bathroom is and always will be.

9. Create contrast with vertical green and white subway tile in a tiny bathroom.

This bathroom by Brepurposed is a showstopper. You want us to count the ways? First, there are the walls. Mossy green meets white modern subway tile that's installed vertically to create the illusion of more space. And then the refurbished dresser-turned-vanity, the vessel sink, and the chic pendant lights create beautiful contrast.

10. Go big with a patterned green backsplash.

If you love green (and really who doesn't?), go big with a tile backsplash that truly makes a splash. This unique patterned look from Bright Design Lab is inspired not overwhelming. Think about adding something like this in your own bathroom even if you're a renter. There are lots of styles and shapes to make your space feel intentional.