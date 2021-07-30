These Bohemian Bathroom Backsplash Ideas Are the Epitome of Lush

Everything about bohemian interior design invites you to make yourself at home and be as colorful as you'd like. And that certainly applies to the bathroom where things need to be functional and invigorating. If you've already incorporated lush plants, bright textiles, DIY wall decor, and vibrant light fixtures during your boho bathroom remodel, it's time to move on to the backsplash makeover.

Whether you go with a trending wallpaper, dynamic mosaic tiles, or a combination of both, the space behind your bathroom vanity should be a focal point. These bohemian-style backsplash ideas will help you figure out how to nail the look.

1. Add sophisticated bohemian tile to the shower backsplash.

Homeowners who love boho decor typically appreciate a free-flowing style, but if you're concerned that your bathroom idea lacks sophistication, look to this elegant space from Gramercy Design for inspiration. The navy blue subway tiles and brass accents make an especially rich pairing. There's a hint of industrial style as well, thanks to the exposed pipe faucet fixtures. The small aloe plant in the corner helps keeps the design lush and inviting.

2. Layer in shades of teal, blue, and green.

When it comes to boho bathroom decor, the color palette is so important. If you're using multiple hues, they should be complementary so that your space doesn't feel too overwhelming. Just take this room from designer extraordinaire Justina Blakeney. She combines a vibrant teal wall with tiles in striking shades of blue and green. The result is small bathroom perfection.

3. Mix patterns for a playful bathroom idea.

We love minimalist style, but sometimes more is more. In this space designed by Mel Bean Interiors, a blue and white patterned wallpaper is the star of the show. And when combined with textile wall art that flaunts another fun pattern, the backsplash feels playful and bold. If you don't want your bathroom to feel too loud, simply stick to patterns that all feature the same colors.

4. Make your backsplash big and bold.

This maximalist-meets-bohemian washroom from Metal and Petal looks like the perfect spot for early morning dance sessions thanks to the multi-hued herringbone bathroom tile. The colorful backsplash is a bold, vibrant, and fun option for those who love all the shades in the rainbow.

5. Bring in some glam touches.

Kelly of Studio DIY knows a lot about mixing styles. Her bathroom features a lush ceramic wall tile which is definitely boho, but she also brings in glamourous elements, too. Just check out those decadent brass wall-mounted faucets and matching vanity sconce. The luxe accents make everything feel polished.

6. Highlight subway tiles with trim and wallpaper.

If you want to feature white subway tile in your bohemian powder room design, make sure it remains interesting with a contrasting trim. This bathroom backsplash from Hausmatter Interiors takes it a step further with the addition of a black tile trim and green wallpaper. We love the tree stump wastebasket, and the black and white floor tiles are the icing on the cake

7. Go all out (or up!) with Moroccan tiles.

We love the way Metal and Petal chose to accentuate a lively Moroccan-style tile backsplash with a white farmhouse sink and gold mirror. The combination of elements feels perfectly layered. And to add a little more boho energy, a vintage-style rug finishes the small space.