These Traditional Bathroom Backsplash Ideas Bring on the Charm

There's nothing wrong with transitional or modern home decor, but a traditional bathroom just feels classic and timeless. And if you're in the right stage of your renovation process, there's nothing like a traditional bathroom backsplash design to create the perfect focal point in the place where you relax after a long day.

Advertisement

When it comes to this look, you'll want to prioritize having a soothing color scheme, wall tiles, and an eye-catching design. See what we mean with the backsplash ideas ahead.

1. Install arabesque bathroom tile.

This eye-catching space from Amber Interiors is much more elegant than your average modern bathroom. And that's, in part, thanks to the traditional backsplash that features arabesque tile above a marble countertop. To get this look, you can add a similar cream-toned tile. Bring in a vintage rug to finish your mini home improvement makeover.

2. Go for a two-toned tile design.

No simple white bathroom here. The color-blocking design idea in this space from Heidi Caillier Design feels beyond cozy. The olive green tile blends seamlessly with the bright white above, creating some depth but still incorporating the perfect amount of traditional flair.

3. Add a vibrant hue to your bathroom design.

If traditional glass mosaic tile isn't in your budget, fear not. You can still get a dash of vibrant color in your bathroom. Follow Emily Henderson's lead by adding a half wall of shiplap panels behind a white cabinet. Then paint the wood boards in a similar shade of blue. To really bring on the vintage details, add brass hardware as the finishing touch.

Advertisement

4. Lean on earthy tones.

Traditional style is often pretty neutral, though it's not without color. We love how this bathroom, another stunner from Amber Interiors, uses earth-toned tiles in varying shades of beige. They resemble unique stone tiles and provide the perfect amount of contrast to the matte black bathroom hardware.

5. Install a white subway tile backsplash.

Want another tried and true traditional route for your bathroom remodel? You can't go wrong with white subway tile and wallpaper that features a classic floral motif. In this powder room from Studio McGee, the tile keeps things bright even though an inky black paint color graces the door.

6. Mount your faucet to the wall.

This traditional interior design choice will make your bathroom renovation feel instantly chic: Mount the faucet directly onto the wall like Heidi Caillier does here. You'll create more countertop space for those skincare necessities, and the color of your sink hardware can stand out against the back wall.

7. Keep the contrast to a minimum.

If your bathroom is strictly for relaxing, feel free to skip the contrasting colors. Go for a backsplash like the one shown here. The subway tile is impactful but subtle, and there's not too much contrast between hues. Cream shades are coupled with a crisp white backsplash. And though the floor tile does feature a vintage pattern, it's not overwhelming. A stainless steel sconce with a traditional shade completes the look.

Advertisement

8. Extend the backsplash to the counter.

This traditional bathroom feels fresh and old-fashioned all at once. The mint green color screams throwback, but the black fixtures are completely on-trend. We especially love how the ceramic tile backsplash extends from the wall to the counter, tying the whole room together.