6 Wooden Shower Mats on Amazon for the Perfect Minimalist Aesthetic

By Erin Lassner May 3, 2022
Hunker may earn compensation through affiliate links in this story.

Other than their stunning, minimalist aesthetic, there are so many reasons to go with wooden shower mats instead of the common fabric version. They're easy to clean, water- and bacteria-resistant, naturally warming, and a more sustainable choice due to their long-lasting nature. Plus, these innovative mats are incredibly versatile. Use them both indoors and outdoors to replace traditional cloth mats.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

They're also a great choice for a sauna, pool, or spa. (I'm sure we can all agree that it's so much nicer to step on a naturally warm surface than on freezing cold concrete.) And while there are also bamboo shower mats at a slightly lower price point, we've opted for teak wood models for their durability, strength, long lives, moisture resistance, and overall beautiful appearance. Keep scrolling for our six favorites to score on Amazon immediately.

Advertisement

Best Budget Buy

Not quite ready to spend the big bucks? Here's your answer. This mat comes in three different sizes, all of which are at a very happy price point. Plus, its classic design will match any aesthetic.

AMAZON

VaeFae Teak Shower Mat

$34.99+

Luxury doesn't have to cost a fortune. Choose between a small, medium, and large model for ultimate customization. The small one is perfect to stand on in the shower to avoid the cold stone floors.

Best Splurge

This beauty is totally worth the price. First of all, it's one of the largest models on the list, so it's ideal if you're looking for the maximum amount of coverage. Plus, the unique pattern sets it apart from the rest.

AMAZON

Bare Decor Giza Shower Mat

$109.64

How beautiful is this mat? Between its rich color, unique pattern, and exceptional quality, it's a total winner. Plus, it's one of the largest models on the list, making it a stellar option for bigger bathrooms.

Advertisement

Best Overall Mat

We cannot recommend this mat highly enough. The bestselling product is an ideal size. Plus, the borderless design and narrow slats create a super sleek aesthetic.

AMAZON

Bare Decor Shower Mat

$91.44

This bestseller features a simple design, large size, and durable build. It will look just as beautiful in your bathroom as it will beside an outdoor shower. Reviewers rave about its exceptional quality and stunning in-person appearance.

Best Framed Design

Add a little extra something-something with the thick border surrounding the narrow slats. This mat's smaller size makes it a great choice for even your tiniest bathroom.

AMAZON

Nordic Style Oiled Teak Wood Shower and Bath Mat

$89.95

The thick border around the thinner slats brings a beautiful visual appeal to this practical and pretty bathroom solution. Plus, since the slats are on the narrow side, the mat is very comfortable to stand on.

Advertisement

Best Rollable Mat

Freely and easily move your mat around the home with its flexible design that's ideal for storage. It's also a great option if you're working with a large space since it's quite lengthy.

AMAZON

Nordic Style Premium Natural Teak Wood String Mat

$99.95

While this beauty may look similar to the other models on this list, it's actually quite a bit different. Since the slats are held together by a string, the mat can be tightly rolled for easy transportation or small-space storage. The wood's gorgeous coloring is the cherry on top.

Best Grate Bath Mat

If you're looking for a new take on a classic, opt for this sturdy teak shower mat with a grate design. Its compact size is ideal for smaller bathrooms. Plus, there's a five year warranty. No complaints here.

AMAZON

AquaTeak Original Grate Teak Bath Mat

$79.95

We have major heart eyes for this sustainably harvested solid teak floor mat. The grate design, slightly rounded edges, and sturdiness give a rich and hearty look to this compact shower mat.

bath pillows
The 11 Best Bath Pillows for the Ultimate Home Spa
by Erin Lassner
Allswell Stonewashed Waffle Bathrobe, $85
9 Bathroom Additions That Create Spa-Like Vibes
by Leonora Epstein

Advertisement

By creating an account you agree to the Hunker
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy