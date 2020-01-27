13 Scandinavian Rugs to Complete Your Home's Hygge Vibe

Scandinavian style has some unmistakable characteristics. The light wood finishes and clean lines. The modern touches and thoughtful, inviting decor. The geometric designs that are minimal yet oh-so-cool. And of course, the plush textures that lend a feeling of hygge to any space.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

To complete this look, we think that Scandinavian-style rugs are definitely in order. When shopping for a Nordic-inspired rug, keep your eye out for sumptuous, soft textures, neutral colors, and abstract, linear designs. From good ol' IKEA to design houses that specialize in making rugs an art form, here are 13 options that are guaranteed to warm up your space.

The little, angular designs on this Scandinavian rug are charming, yet completely contemporary. We can just imagine it laying on the floor of a modern cabin.

With its subtle, linear patterning, this area rug will offer a touch of Scandinavian style to any floor without overwhelming the other visuals in the room.

Graphic diamonds can't be missed on this Scandinavian rug — the perfect accent if you're looking to go slightly beyond minimalism for something that's a bit more attention-grabbing.

Advertisement

It's always a score if rugs can go indoors ​and​ out, and it's even more of a bonus if they're incredibly chic, too. This two-tone, hand-woven option with a graphic design conveys Scandinavian style in durable materials.

If you're searching for a straightforward area rug with just a hint of Scandinavian style, look no further than this plush beauty made complete with a geometric border.

Featuring lines and shapes, this rug will add a little pattern without being too loud.

Created by Etsy artisan FHYGGE, this Scandinavian rug showcases a whisper of patterning that acts as its own neutral.

Advertisement

Diminutive black lines cover this hand-woven rug complete with tassels and a soft mix of cotton and wool.

This Scandinavian area rug is more like a work of art than something that simply goes under your feet. With its abstract design and wool texture, it will bring instant Scandinavian style into bedrooms and living rooms alike.

You'll want to dig your toes into this supple and luxurious Scandinavian rug all day long — and the classic color of this sheepskin will blend easily into any space.

Scandinavian style is often marked by cross designs, communicating a minimal, European feel. Capture that look with this gray and cream rug for a subtle pop of contrast.

Advertisement

Simple stripes. Black and white. You literally can't go wrong with this IKEA find, and you can't beat the price either.

There isn't a whole lot cooler than this gridded rug from Nordic Knots. The quality and design are pretty unbeatable.