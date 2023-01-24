10 Serena & Lily Rug Dupes for the Coastal Haven of Your Dreams

There are few retailers that nail the California-cool vibe quite like Serena & Lily. Effortless yet sophisticated, the brand is the perfect go-to when creating your very own coastal haven. And while we fully believe the quality and design warrant the investment, the price point certainly isn't accessible for all. That, right there, is where the dupes come into play. If you have your heart set on a Serena & Lily rug but can't quite swing it right now, we've totally got you covered. With jute rugs at the forefront of the brand's selection, here are 10 lookalikes for some of Serena & Lily's most popular pieces.
To note, it really wouldn't be fair to classify all of these rugs as dupes since many of the styles are classics and have drawn inspiration from techniques and designs of the past. With this in mind, we present you with some looks for less.
(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)
The 10 Best Serena & Lily Rug Lookalikes
Serena & Lily version: Serena & Lily Round Cotton & Jute Rug (10-inch diameter), $1,698
The two-tone element adds something fresh to a traditional round jute rug.
Serena & Lily version: Serena & Lily Round Jute Rug (5-inch diameter), $198
Just imagine this uniquely woven rug in a small dining area.
Serena & Lily version: Serena & Lily Gingham Rug (6' x 9'), $718
Gingham trended in 2022 and is here to stay.
Serena & Lily version: Serena & Lily Manzanita Rug (8' x 10'), $1,548
While this Lulu and Georgia rug is still an investment, you'll be getting the very same look and quality with a substantial chunk of change taken out.
Serena & Lily version: Serena & Lily Balian Rug (6' x 9'), $898
Look for less: Safavieh Eldur Woven Rug (6' x 9'), $274.99
This is certainly one of our favorite neutral rugs on the market, and Safavieh reimagines it for a fraction of the price.
Serena & Lily version: Serena & Lily Montrose Hand-Knotted Rug (8' x 10'), $3,698
Look for less: Birch Lane Bayford Handmade Wool Rug (8' x 10'), $678
Add a traditional element to your space with this blue and off-white floral design.
Serena & Lily version: Serena & Lily Scallop Jute Rug (9' x 12'), $1,448
Whimsical yet mature, this jute rug is anything but boring.
Serena & Lily version: Serena & Lily Sailors Knot Doormat (18" x 30"), $68
This classic sailors' knot doormat is the perfect "welcome home" after a long day.
Serena & Lily version: Serena & Lily Diamond Jute Rug (9' x 12'), $1,448
A similar design with some added tassels for a little extra something-something.
Serena & Lily version: Serena & Lily Jute Border Rug (6' x 9'), $598
Look for less: nuLOOM Rikki Braided Border Jute Area Rug (6' x 9'), $153.86
Your coastal refuge awaits.