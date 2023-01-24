10 Serena & Lily Rug Dupes for the Coastal Haven of Your Dreams

There are few retailers that nail the California-cool vibe quite like Serena & Lily. Effortless yet sophisticated, the brand is the perfect go-to when creating your very own coastal haven. And while we fully believe the quality and design warrant the investment, the price point certainly isn't accessible for all. That, right there, is where the dupes come into play. If you have your heart set on a Serena & Lily rug but can't quite swing it right now, we've totally got you covered. With jute rugs at the forefront of the brand's selection, here are 10 lookalikes for some of Serena & Lily's most popular pieces.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

To note, it really wouldn't be fair to classify all of these rugs as dupes since many of the styles are classics and have drawn inspiration from techniques and designs of the past. With this in mind, we present you with some looks for less.

‌‌(Note: If you can support the original maker, we are always in favor of that, but if you're not able to splurge right now, here are our favorite budget buys.)‌

Advertisement

The 10 Best Serena & Lily Rug Lookalikes

The two-tone element adds something fresh to a traditional round jute rug.

Advertisement

Just imagine this uniquely woven rug in a small dining area.

Advertisement

Gingham trended in 2022 and is here to stay.

Advertisement

While this Lulu and Georgia rug is still an investment, you'll be getting the very same look and quality with a substantial chunk of change taken out.

Advertisement

This is certainly one of our favorite neutral rugs on the market, and Safavieh reimagines it for a fraction of the price.

Advertisement

Add a traditional element to your space with this blue and off-white floral design.

Advertisement

Whimsical yet mature, this jute rug is anything but boring.

Advertisement

This classic sailors' knot doormat is the perfect "welcome home" after a long day.

Advertisement

A similar design with some added tassels for a little extra something-something.

Your coastal refuge awaits.