12 Serena & Lily Dupes to Master the Coastal Look for Less

If you're ever looking for a masterclass in coastal home decor, just flip open a Serena & Lily catalog. Founded in 2003, the popular furniture retailer describes its "breezy California style" as a blend of casual, coastal, relaxed, and refined. But when you're shopping on a budget, the often-pricey pieces can feel more inspirational than attainable — until now.
Video of the Day
To help you nail the brand's signature boho-meets-beachy look for less, we've scoured the internet to find the best Serena & Lily dupes on the market. From rattan coffee tables to statement lounge chairs, find our favorite lookalike pieces ahead.