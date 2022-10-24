12 Serena & Lily Dupes to Master the Coastal Look for Less

By Carrie Carrollo October 24, 2022
If you're ever looking for a masterclass in coastal home decor, just flip open a Serena & Lily catalog. Founded in 2003, the popular furniture retailer describes its "breezy California style" as a blend of casual, coastal, relaxed, and refined. But when you're shopping on a budget, the often-pricey pieces can feel more inspirational than attainable — until now.

To help you nail the brand's signature boho-meets-beachy look for less, we've scoured the internet to find the best Serena & Lily dupes on the market. From rattan coffee tables to statement lounge chairs, find our favorite lookalike pieces ahead.

1. Farmhouse-Style Dining Chair

Original: Tucker Dining Chair, $248

Dupe: Safavieh Parker Spindle Side Chairs (set of 2), $183.99

2. Fabric-Wrapped Console

Original: Driftway Console, $2,498

Dupe: Kos Raffia Console, Natural, $1,195

3. Round Jute Rug

Original: Round Jute Rug, $198-$898

Dupe: SAFAVIEH Natural Fiber Round Jute Area Rug (6 by 6 feet), $91.75

4. White Arm Chair

Original: Beckett Chair in White, $2,998

Dupe: OSP Home Furnishings Kaylee Spindle Accent Chair, $328.99

5. Rattan Drum Coffee Table

Original: Cape Coffee Table, $2,298

Dupe: SAFAVIEH Lianne Rattan Round Coffee Table, $506

6. Wood Bobbin Bed Frame

Original: Webster Bed, $2,398

Dupe: iNSPIRE Q Classic Georgia Metal Spool Bed (Full), $564.99

7. Blue Gingham Throw Pillow

Original: Perennials Gingham Pillow Cover, $128

Dupe: Loom & Decor Boudoir Pillow in Falmouth Harbor, $84

8. Rattan Sphere Pendant Lamp

Original: Santa Barbara Round Pendant, $498-$898

Dupe: Kouboo Wicker Ball Pendant Lamp, $195

9. Parsons-Style Wrapped Coffee Table

Original: Blake Coffee Table, $1,598

Dupe: Joss & Main Deckard Coffee Table, $840

10. Rattan Lounge Chair

Original: Edgewater Lounge Chair, $1,498

Dupe: Decorahome Rattan Rainbow Accent Arm Chair, $499

11. Natural Fringe-Trimmed Throw Pillow

Original: Bowden Pillow Cover (20 by 20 inches), $198

Dupe: Lo Decor Dirty White Happy Pillow (15.7 by 15.7 inches), $109

12. Woven Console

Original: Caledonia Woven Console, $3,598

Dupe: Lemons & Me Nimes Woven Dresser, $995.95

