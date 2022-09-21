This Brilliant Amazon Find Eliminates Doormat Slippage Once and for All

We've all been there: slipping and sliding on a rug or doormat that just won't stay put. Enter: Home Techpro's Rug Pad Grippers. First introduced to us in a video by TikToker @sam.shan.shops, this Amazon must-have is a great substitute for a full-blown rug pad — especially well-suited for your smaller rugs, doormats, and bath mats.

Available in sets of four, eight, twelve, or sixteen, these small square grippers couldn't be any easier to use. Simply peel off the paper to expose the adhesive backing, stick one to each corner of your carpet, and let the tiny suction pores take effect.

Aside from its anti-slip benefit, these suction pores also add some extra comfort and bounce underfoot. Plus, unlike larger, detached rug pads, they can be washed without separation from the carpet. You can even use them outdoors for flat, slip-proof rug corners that don't get stuck when you open and close doors. And @sam.shan.shops even says they can vacuum on full suction without any rug movement. Now that's impressive.