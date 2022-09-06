Never Wash a Measuring Cup Again With This Brilliant Amazon Gadget

For every 50 or so TikTok gadget videos, there's one that really stands out — and this tool had us clicking "add to cart" immediately.

TikTok user @rachel_meaders is known for their reviews of Amazon must-haves, so when they posted a video about a kitchen gadget that eliminates piles of dirty dishes, we knew it was going to be a good one.

As demonstrated in the TikToker's video above, Fradel's Digital Kitchen Food Scale precisely measures both wet and dry ingredients in five unit systems: cups, ounces, fluid ounces, grams, and milliliters. It can then convert between these units at the click of a button. This means you no longer need a set of dry measuring cups, a liquid measuring cup, or a food scale.

The digital scale is sold with a detachable, dishwasher-safe bowl, but you can swap it out with any bowl you'd like. And since you can zero out the device after each measurement, you're able to put all your wet and dry ingredients into the mixing bowl back to back.

For just under $40, this device eliminates cabinet, counter, and sink clutter, and makes cheffing up your favorites a whole lot easier.