This Genius Hack Makes Dicing Hard Boiled Eggs Painless

By Stefanie Waldek October 20, 2022
Egg salad may be hit or miss for some diners, but if you're all about the mayonnaise-packed dish, we have just the hack for you. More accurately, Justin Chapple, the culinary director at ‌Food & Wine,‌ does. Chapple posted a video on Instagram (@justinchapple) that shows a super easy, super quick way to dice your eggs for your egg salad. Ready for this?

All you have to do is press a hard boiled egg through a wire rack to get instant eggy chunks. Just make sure to put a bowl underneath the rack to catch the pieces.

"Um, this is the only hack the world needs," wrote one commenter on Instagram.

"I grate mine, but I think I may like these slightly bigger chunks better — will try!" wrote another.

While Chapple uses the diced eggs for egg salad, you could use them in any sort of recipe that calls for chopped eggs, whether that's a salad or a variation of grated egg toast.

However, if you prefer sliced eggs to diced or grated ones, there's a hack for that too — though it does involve purchasing an egg-slicing tool.

Back to the wire rack — it turns out that this hack is useful for more than just hard-boiled eggs. You can actually use the same trick on avocados to dice them for guacamole or avocado toast. Those wire racks sure are pretty versatile.

