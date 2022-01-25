The 6 Best Boiled Egg Recipes for Every Kind of Yolk

In case you haven't realized, we are all about breakfast — especially when that involves flavorful egg dishes. We love them scrambled, deviled, and of course, hard-boiled. In terms of the latter, there are plenty of recipes out there that will help you create your version of a perfect hard-boiled egg, whether it's soft, jammy, runny, or firm. You can even find recipes that utilize specific kitchen tools, like air fryers and the Instant Pot, for hands-free cooking.
1. Delicious Meets Healthy's Perfect Hard-Boiled Eggs
We love that this recipe comes with a visual guide showing you how to get your yolk just the way you like it.
2. Food By Mars' Jammy Boiled Eggs
Wow. Those jammy eggs are making us drool and would make the perfect topping for a bowl of ramen.
3. Maple and Mango's Perfect Soft-Boiled Eggs
If you've ever wanted to buy an egg cup, now is definitely the time.
4. Feel Good Foodie's Air Fryer Hard-Boiled Eggs
This hard-boiled egg recipe requires no boiling water. Just pop the eggs in your air fryer, let them cook, and enjoy!
5. Eating on a Dime's Instant Pot Hard-Boiled Eggs
If the Instant Pot is more your speed, you can also make hard-boiled eggs with this handy device.
6. Momables' Hard-Boiled Eggs in the Oven
If you're making a large batch of eggs, using a muffin tin to bake them in the oven is a great way to do so. Perfect for meal-prepping!