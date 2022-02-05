9 Air Fryer Vegetarian Recipes That Aren't Just Tofu

The air fryer is a device that makes frying easier and less oily. It's also a great appliance for getting a crispy crust on your food or re-heating leftovers. Thankfully, many creators out there have utilized the air fryer to come up with a multitude of recipes for people with dietary restrictions. Of course, vegetarians are included.

Advertisement

Video of the Day

We've rounded up our favorite vegetarian air fryer recipes below — and no, it's not all just tofu!

1. Piping Pot Curry's Air Fryer Cauliflower With Cilantro Yogurt Sauce

In just 25 minutes, you can have yourself this spiced cauliflower topped with a tangy yogurt sauce. It can be served as a side dish, appetizer, snack, or even a whole meal if you can't resist.

Get the full recipe here.

2. One Arab Vegan's Cheese Samboosa

"These crispy little pastry pockets stuffed with the meltiest homemade vegan cheese is my plant-based rendition of a Ramadan staple enjoyed by many across the Arab world," writes food blogger Nada. If you'd prefer not to make this vegan, simply use real cheese sauce instead.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Watch What U Eat's Air Fryer Eggplant Parmesan

If you're in search of comfort, you can't go wrong with breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese — especially since it only takes 40 minutes to whip up!

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

4. Life Made Sweeter's Air Fryer Falafel

This crispy on the outside, fluffy on the inside air fryer falafel would be great on top of a salad or within a wrap.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Urban Farmie's Fried Avocado Tacos

Avocado fries, refried beans, poblano sauce, and toppings of your choice come together to make this meat-free vegan taco that can easily be gluten-free.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Sandhya's Kitchen Air Fryer Baked Sweet Potato

This recipe serves as a great foundation to any vegetarian or vegan meal. Simple cook the potatoes in the air fryer, add toppings of your choice, and you've got yourself a hearty dish.

Get the full recipe here.

7. Kitchen at Hoskins' Cheesy Loaded Air Fryer Nachos

Whether you make this recipe vegetarian or with your preferred taco meat, it only takes eight minutes to come together.

Advertisement

Get the full recipe here.

8. Stay Snatched's Easy Air Fryer Southwestern Egg Rolls

These crispy egg rolls are filled with onion, garlic, peppers, cheese, black beans, tomatoes, and more. They will only take 32 minutes to prepare and air-fry.

Get the full recipe here.

9. Jessica in the Kitchen's Crispy Air Fryer Tofu

Perfect for vegetarians and vegans, this 10-minute air fryer tofu would work beautifully in a variety of dishes, including salads, tacos, wraps, and sandwiches.

Get the full recipe here.