The 6 Best Ways to Make Eggs in a Microwave

Eggs are some of the easiest foods to prepare. And while they're traditionally cooked on the stovetop, you can actually use the microwave too. In fact, whether you're craving fluffy scrambled eggs or runny poached eggs, the humble appliance can make it happen. Check out our favorite ways to make eggs in the microwave:

1. Whisk up some scrambled eggs.

For this method, all you need is eggs, salt, pepper, and a bit of milk. Simply whisk the ingredients together, heat, then repeat the process once more. The result will be an instant batch of delicious scrambled eggs.

2. Poach an egg in one minute.

The usual method for poaching eggs can get real messy, real fast. Not to mention, it can be a hassle if you just want to poach ​one​ egg. Luckily, with a bit of water and vinegar, you can totally poach an egg in the microwave.

3. Make Korean steamed eggs in the microwave.

Korean steamed eggs, or gyeran jjim, is deliciously savory and salty. It also has a texture similar to egg soufflé, so it's wonderfully pleasing to eat. Traditionally, the side dish is made in a hot stone bowl on the stovetop, but you can also make it in a microwave.

4. Use the microwave to cook egg fried rice.

If you're craving egg fried rice, but don't want to pull out the skillet, try this recipe instead. It involves cooking eggs in the microwave, then repeating the process with rice and veggies. It's a clever way to use up leftover ingredients, especially if you're cooking for one!

5. Make an omelet in a mug.

If you have three minutes to spare, you can make a vegetable omelet in the microwave. The best part? It calls for just half a cup of veggies, so it's perfect for using up leftover produce. Simply mix, pour, and heat.

6. "Bake" an egg in an avocado.

Over the last few years, baked avocado eggs have become super popular. But, as it turns out, you don't necessarily need to use the oven to make it. The microwave can get the job done — and in less time, too.

