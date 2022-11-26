This Hard-Boiled Egg Hack Will Completely Change How You Make Deviled Eggs

Image Credit: Galina Loginova/iStock/GettyImages See More Photos

So, how do you usually make deviled eggs? If you're like most folks, you probably cut hard-boiled eggs in half then scoop out the yolks. After all, many recipes call for this technique, and it seems like a no-brainer. But courtesy of @andrealanev on TikTok, it looks like there's an even easier method.

In a recent video, the content creator slices into the white portion of a hard-boiled egg, stopping at the yolk. She then maneuvers the knife to rotate the egg. This cuts the white part into two perfect halves while seamlessly separating the cooked yolk inside.

As a result, the yolk won't get all over the knife, keeping things neat and clean. It also ensures the egg whites stay intact, since you don't need to scoop out the yolks. So smart.

"I have beef with anyone who never told me this," commented one TikTok user. "Did you just avocado that egg?" said another person.

Needless to say, if you're planning to make deviled eggs this holiday season — or if you're simply a fan of the dish — you'll definitely want to bookmark this hack.

Tips for making hard-boiled eggs:

Worth noting, in order for this hack to work, you'll need to start with eggs that have been properly cooked. Otherwise, it might be difficult to separate the egg whites and yolks. Personally, we're big fans of steaming hard-boiled eggs, a technique that consistently yields excellent results.

Another trick is to use the oven. This hack for making hard-boiled eggs without water is useful if you need to free up some space on the stovetop.

Once your hard-boiled eggs are ready, dunk them in ice water to stop them from overcooking. You can also use a spoon to remove the shell, which takes just a few seconds to do.