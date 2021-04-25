This Julia Child Hack Guarantees a Perfect Poached Egg Every Time

Leave it to Julia Child to posthumously teach us how to make perfectly poached eggs. Courtesy of The Kitchn, we now have an egg hack that is going to completely elevate our eggs Benedict brunches.

To execute the Julia Child hack, all you need is a pot, a pin, a timer, an egg, and a slotted spoon. You'll want to start by boiling water in your pot and using your pin to poke a hole in the egg's shell. Then, place the entire egg, shell and all, into the boiling water and set your timer for 10 seconds. Once your timer goes off, take the egg out of the water.

When your egg has been removed from the pot, you'll want to lower the heat so that your water is simmering. Now, it's time to poach the egg using Alton Brown's tried and true method. When your egg is cool enough to touch, create a whirlpool in the water with your spoon, crack the egg into the center of the whirlpool, turn off the heat, and cover your pan.

After five minutes, you can remove the egg from the water with your slotted spoon. What you should have is a beautiful poached egg that holds its shape thanks to the 10-minute boil you started off with.