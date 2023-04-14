Pink Deviled Eggs Are Going to Be the Next Food Trend

We love discovering all the latest and greatest food trends, but one category takes the cake: egg dishes. Whether it's baked feta eggs or a cottage cheese scramble, we are always here for TikTok creators' newest discoveries. So, when pink deviled eggs graced our For You page, we knew we had to share.
One of our absolute favorite TikTok food creators, @carolinagelen, just posted what we think very well may be the most beautiful egg dish of all time: pink deviled eggs. And they're way simpler to make than we expected. Here's the rundown.
First, boil as many eggs as you'd like for 10 minutes. While they're cooking, add the liquid from a jar of store-bought sliced beets to a larger container. Once the eggs are cooked, place them into the beet juice and put the container into the refrigerator.
After six hours, cut the eggs in half, take out the yolk and make your deviled egg filling however you prefer, pipe the filling into the center of the now-pink egg whites, garnish with a little flaky sea salt and pepper, and you're finished! Now all that's left is emotionally preparing yourself for your guests to be blown away.