The 9 Best Egg Hacks You NEED in Your Life

Eggs are a pretty simple breakfast (and lunch or dinner) staple. However, as such an easy meal to whip up, there sure are a lot of hacks out there to make cooking this food even more effortless. And, we have covered a lot of them — like this sunny-side up egg hack, this envelope egg hack, and even this one-ingredient egg hack by Martha Stewart.

Having so many tricks of the trade to remember can be overwhelming, so we rounded up some of our favorites that you'll definitely want to keep in your back pocket next time you're in the kitchen.

1. Egg Sandwich Hack

While it may seem impossible to nail a perfectly round egg for a breakfast sandwich, Instagram user @kalejunkie came up with a pretty neat trick to get circular eggs every time. All you need to do is place the ring of an onion onto a hot skillet and crack your egg directly into the opening. Once the egg is fully cooked, you can peel the onion right off if you're not into the flavor, but if you do enjoy the taste of the vegetable, it's a delicious addition to your sandwich.

2. Crispy Egg Yolk Hack

Sometimes, eggs can have an undesirable consistency, so Instagrammer @foodmymuse shared how they make their eggs super crispy. After separating your eggs, coat the yolk in your bread crumbs of choice before frying in some oil on the stovetop. Add this to avocado toast or a breakfast sandwich for extra crunch.

3. Poached Eggs Hack

Poaching eggs can be a messy task, but according to creator @byjillee all you need are a few small ramekins. Add your desired amount of dishes to a simmering pot with half an inch of water. Crack the eggs directly into the ramekins, cover the pot, and cook for nine minutes. (Feel free to adjust the time based on how runny or firm you like your eggs.) Once the eggs are done, they can easily be scooped out with a spoon.

4. Hard-Boiled Egg Hack

Meal prep is about to become a whole lot easier. According to Food Network, you can hard boil a large batch of eggs right in your oven without the use of water. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees Fahrenheit, place an egg into each cup in a muffin tin, and bake them for 30 minutes. Just make sure to submerge them in an ice bath after cooking so they're cool enough to peel.

5. Fried Egg Hack

There is no skillet necessary for this fried egg recipe — all you need is a metal ladle. Chef @andrew.zimmern adds butter to the large spoon and places it directly over the stovetop. Next, they crack an egg into the ladle once the butter has fully melted, allowing it to fry to perfection.

6. Peeling Egg Hack

TikTok user @rujinakhaled showed their followers how to peel a hard-boiled egg without the mess. After submerging your boiled eggs in an ice bath, simply place an egg into a mug, cover with your hand, and shake it. This will cause the eggshell to crack. Place the egg back into the ice bath and peel. It will come off much easier than if you just try to peel by hand.

7. Air Fryer Egg Hack

Air fryers have a ton of uses — including hard boiling eggs. TikToker @return.of.the.makk placed eggs into their air fryer at 250 degrees Fahrenheit and cooked for 16 minutes. You may want to adjust the time based on your preferred texture, but your eggs should cook perfectly every time without ever touching the stovetop.

8. No-Peel Egg Salad Hack

TikTok user @brunchwithbabs always has some genius tricks up her sleeve, and in this case, it's all about making egg salad without having to peel each egg by hand. Simply crack your desired amount of eggs into a greased loaf pan. Place the pan into a large dish full of water (around the same height as the eggs). Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for about one hour. Once the egg loaf is finished cooking, remove from the pan and chop into small pieces.

9. Scrambled Egg Hack

Scrambled eggs are a healthy and delicious staple, but there's a way to make them even fluffier as told by chef and food writer J. Kenji López-Alt. All you need to do is allow your pan to preheat, as the steam will contribute to your eggs' level of softness. Add one tablespoon of water to your pan, and once the water evaporates, you'll know it's ready for you to crack in your eggs.