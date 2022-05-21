This Clever Egg Hack Will Change How You Cook Your Yolks

When it comes to eggs, you can't go wrong with classic recipes and techniques. We're talking fluffy omelets, sunny side up eggs, and everything in between. But if you're looking to switch up your egg routine, you'll want to try — wait for it — crispy egg yolks.

In a viral Instagram video, user @foodmymuse demonstrates how to coat egg yolks in a delightfully crispy coating. The first step is to prepare a bed of panko breadcrumbs on a plate, then carefully add an egg yolk. Next, sprinkle some of the breadcrumbs on top to coat the egg yolk. You can also add seasonings and spices at this point.

From there, chill the coated egg yolk in the refrigerator for 15 to 20 minutes. Pour a neutral oil (like avocado oil) into a pan, then heat it until it's hot, about 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Not sure if it's ready? Try this hack to tell if your oil is hot enough: Stick the end of a wooden spoon into the oil. If it sizzles, it's good to go.

Now, tilt the pan so that the oil accumulates on one side. Carefully place the coated egg yolk in the pan, ensuring it's completely submerged. (If you're cooking multiple egg yolks, add them one at a time.) Fry for 15 seconds, then remove with a slotted spoon.

If you need a visual breakdown, check out @foodmymuse's video on Instagram. It explains how to make crispy yolks on toast, which looks ​divine​.

How to separate egg yolks and whites:

Many people separate egg yolks using the shell method. In this technique, you pour the yolk back and forth between the two shell halves, allowing the whites to drop into a bowl. However, this can be risky, as the shells can accidentally puncture the yolk.

Personally, we prefer using a slotted spoon. Simply lay the slotted spoon across the top of a small bowl, then crack an egg on top of the spoon. The egg whites will drip through the holes. Meanwhile, the yolk will stay in the spoon, ready to be transferred into a bed of breadcrumbs.