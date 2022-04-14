7 Make-Ahead Easter Brunch Recipes Every Bunny Will Love

If you're hosting Easter brunch this year, consider adding these make-ahead recipes to your menu. From savory casserole to sweet treats, these dishes will efficiently feed your guests while allowing ample time for festivities. This way, no one has to hunt for eggs or visit the Easter bunny on an empty stomach.

Read on for our favorite make-ahead brunch recipes for Easter.

1. Jar of Lemons's Blueberry Banana Baked Oatmeal

Equal parts tasty and filling, this baked oatmeal is ideal for serving a crowd. Bake the recipe as listed, then cut and reheat when it's time to eat. Serve with maple syrup, chocolate syrup, or all of the above.

Get the full recipe here.

2. Hunker's Make-Ahead Croque Madame Casserole

This rich and eggy casserole is inspired by croque madame, a delicious French sandwich. Enjoy it with a side of fresh greens, sliced radishes, and balsamic vinaigrette for maximum spring vibes.

Get the full recipe here.

3. Butter Be Ready's Lemon Sweet Rolls

Sweeten up your brunch spread with these sunny lemon sweet rolls. They need to be chilled for eight to 12 hours before baking, making them perfect for a make-ahead brunch.

Get the full recipe here.

4. Orchids and Sweet Tea's Baked Strawberry Croissant French Toast

Instead of dishing out individual servings of French toast, make this strawberry croissant in the oven. It takes just 10 minutes to prepare the dish, which can sit in the refrigerator for 24 hours before baking.

Get the full recipe here.

5. Foodlets's Apple Carrot Cake Breakfast Cookies

Thanks to these breakfast cookies, your family and friends can easily enjoy brunch while hunting for Easter eggs. Make a batch the night before and serve the cookies come Easter morning.

Get the full recipe here.

6. Healthy Nibbles and Bits's Chinese Bakery Coconut Buns

These buns are soft, fluffy, and stuffed with coconut-vanilla goodness. In other words, they're a brunch fan's dream come true. The dough and filling can be made a day in advance, too.

Get the full recipe here.

7. The Healthy Toast's Lemon Curd Overnight Oats

When it comes to make-ahead brunch recipes, you can never go wrong with overnight oats. This lemon curd version offers wonderful springtime flavors that will make your taste buds sing.

Get the full recipe here.