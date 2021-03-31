13 Deviled Egg Recipes That Are Anything but Ordinary

Deviled eggs remind of us of special occasions like outdoor cookouts, Easter brunches, and family gatherings during the spring and summer seasons. So when we see a platter of these beauties, we immediately want to celebrate. Plus, now that it's getting warmer outside, we have even more of an excuse to round up some seriously unique deviled egg recipes we can't wait to try.
1. A Cozy Kitchen's Naturally Dyed Pickled Deviled Eggs
These eggs are naturally dyed with beets, turmeric, and cabbage, and will look gorgeous on your Instagram feed.
2. GrossyPelosi's Antipasti Deviled Eggs
This antipasti platter is a must for all deviled egg lovers. It features basil pesto, garlicky paprika, and roasted red pepper deviled eggs surrounded by delish additions.
3. Rasa Malaysia's Sriracha Deviled Eggs
If you like your food to have a spicy kick, this is the deviled egg recipe for you.
4. Cooking With Books's Guacamole Bacon Deviled Eggs
To make these vegetarian, use veggie bacon instead. We're big fans of this guacamole twist.
5. Pati Jinich's Twice-Spiced Deviled Eggs
Made with Mexican crema, jalapeños, bacon, and chipotles in adobo sauce, this recipe packs a punch and a ton of flavor.
6. The Kitchenista Diaries's BBQ Deviled Eggs
You'll never have to choose between BBQ chicken or pulled pork and deviled eggs ever again. Food blogger Angela Davis also has plenty of deviled egg inspiration on her Instagram.
7. Mangia Bedda's Mortadella, Ricotta, and Pistachio Mousse Deviled Eggs
Now this is truly a deviled egg recipe we haven't seen before. We can't wait to try it.
8. Vegan Richa's Cucumber, Hummus, Sesame Seed, and Mint Bites
While these aren't eggs, we wanted to provide our vegan, gluten-free friends with an option that's kind of similar (and looks just as delicious).
9. Whipped It Up's Butternut Squash and Prosciutto Deviled Eggs
We're in love with how this recipe plays with sweet and savory flavors.
10. Seasoned to Taste's Cajun Shrimp Deviled Eggs
"Paying homage to my Black-American southern roots by sharing a staple known to have a designated place at every family 'cookout,'" writes food blogger Carita. "Add a tasty twist to your traditional deviled eggs with fresh herbs, lemon, and pepper sauce topped with buttered cajun-creole shrimp!"
11. Sweet & Savory's Roasted Red Pepper Deviled Eggs
It's like combining your favorite flavored hummus with deviled eggs. Genius.
12. The Flavor Blender's Miso Ramen Deviled Eggs
This recipe features soy sauce-marinated eggs filled with a miso, honey, and white pepper mixture. Is anyone else feeling really hungry now?
13. Balance With Jess's Kimchi Deviled Eggs
Kimchi gives this deviled egg recipe a spicy, tangy bite you won't be able to resist.